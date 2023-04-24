Ryman Healthcare has been named the Most Trusted Brand in retirement living and aged care for the ninth time.

New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator took the top prize in the annual Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand Awards.

“Each year the need for specialised yet compassionate aged care in our community becomes ever more pressing,” says Louise Waterson, Editor-in-Chief of Reader’s Digest magazine.

“In being voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted aged care and retirement villages brand for the ninth year, Ryman Healthcare has shown an unyielding commitment to enriching the lives of its villages’ residents, ensuring their health and social wellbeing needs are not just met, but exceeded.”

The awards showcase the premium standard of customer service in New Zealand and are a coveted measure of the brands Kiwis love and trust.

The voting process involves New Zealanders choosing the brands they know, use, and stand by, and involved interviews with 1700 Kiwis.

Respondents praised Ryman for the standard of its care, caring teams and fair terms and low fees.

“Congratulations to all the team at Ryman Healthcare on this outstanding achievement, says Louise.

Ryman Healthcare was founded in 1984 with the aim of providing aged care that is good enough for Mum and Dad.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that we have won this award for the ninth time. Looking after people takes a lot of hard work, collaboration, and care every single day,” says Ryman New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Cheyne Chalmers.

“Our residents and their families place a lot of trust in us, so this recognition really is a testament to the whole Ryman team. I can’t thank them enough for their dedication, hard work, and professionalism.”

