Kelray Heating Redefine Winter Comfort For Businesses

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Kelray Heating

As the winter season approaches, Kelray Heating is proud to announce its range of outdoor heaters, specially designed to assist bars, cafes, and eateries in creating inviting and comfortable outdoor spaces. These heating solutions offer businesses an excellent opportunity to entice patrons while ensuring their utmost comfort during colder months.

"Our mission at Kelray Heating is to enhance the overall experience of businesses by extending their outdoor spaces throughout the year," stated Clive Menkin, owner of Kelray Heating. "With our premium outdoor heaters, establishments can create a welcoming environment, even during the colder months, and keep their valued customers comfortable and content."

One of the key features that sets Kelray's outdoor heaters apart is their resilience to New Zealand's unique environmental conditions. The country's coastal areas experience heavily salt-laden air, which can pose challenges for traditional outdoor heaters. However, Kelray heaters are crafted using marine grade 316 stainless steel, a durable material specifically designed to withstand the corrosive effects of salt-heavy air.

"When we designed our outdoor heaters, we took into consideration the distinct weather conditions in New Zealand, particularly the corrosive effects of salt-laden air," explained Clive Menkin. "By utilising marine grade 316 stainless steel, we have created a range of heaters that are built to withstand these conditions and provide lasting comfort for our customers."

To further demonstrate their commitment to quality, Kelray Heating offers the longest warranty in New Zealand for an outdoor heater, with an impressive coverage of five years. This exceptional warranty ensures peace of mind for businesses, reinforcing the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and their confidence in the reliability and durability of their products.

As the winter season arrives, businesses in the hospitality industry can now rely on Kelray Heating to enhance their outdoor spaces. By investing in Kelray's outdoor heaters, establishments can maximise their seating capacity, attract more customers, and provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience all year round.

For more information about Kelray Heating and their range of NZ outdoor heaters, visit kelrayheating.co.nz.

