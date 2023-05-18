Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Businesses Left With Crumbs From ‘Bread And Butter’ Budget

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The headline of this year’s Budget is "support for today - building for tomorrow". Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says "it is businesses that will drive building for tomorrow, so we were pretty surprised to see that they were barely mentioned in the budget at all".

"The Budget is an opportunity for Government to signal to businesses that it recognises their role in our economy, and at this point I can’t see how this Budget has done that.

"While we recognise there are very real cost-of-living pressures facing families, the same pressures are also facing businesses who provide the livelihoods in our communities.

"The cost of doing business is up 8% with wage growth following closely behind. Interest rates are at once in a generation levels, and a barrage of compliance costs are adding up for businesses in Canterbury. SMEs are reporting $240 a month in additional compliance costs, on top of $1,500 more a month for other overheads like rent and electricity.

"Businesses also tell us that infrastructure remains a barrier to investment in growth and productivity, so it is good to see a Budget allocation which will assist in responding to our chronic infrastructure deficit.

"Christchurch is New Zealand’s second largest city and Canterbury is a powerhouse of primary sector, manufacturing, and export businesses which our country relies on. Infrastructure such as the Ashburton bridge, reliable Cook Straight crossings, and continued investment in our roading and transport are essential, and we hope to see this investment included in the National Resilience Plan.

"While the Budget has recognised the importance of R&D with the announcement of Wellington-based science and innovation hubs, simple measures that we have long been advocating for like accelerated depreciation would allow sectors like manufacturing to invest right now.

"It is good to see the focus on education and skills, with initiatives including funding for more apprenticeships and the increased funding for early childhood care, enabling more people into work which will help address labour market shortages that are currently hamstringing business growth."

Businesses are best at making decisions about their growth - it is the Government’s role to provide an environment to enable this and we haven’t seen it in this Budget.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 