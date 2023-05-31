Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Chapman Tripp Promotes Eight To Senior Associate

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

We are delighted to announce that we have promoted eight Senior Solicitors to Senior Associate, with effect 1 June 2023.

Brendan Abley, George Spittle, Jasmin Moran, Kishan Gunatunga, Llewellyn Teeling, Meika McHardy, Ryan Bridgman, Sophie Harker have been promoted, recognising their expertise and contribution to the firm.

Brendan Abley specialises in environmental, planning and resource management law. He has expertise in the environmental and consenting aspects of large-scale infrastructure developments, including transport and energy projects. Brendan has significant experience advising on planning and environmental law issues in corporate transactions and compliance matters, as well litigation and dispute resolution, including the defence of enforcement actions.

George Spittle specialises in competition, consumer and regulatory law. He advises clients on M&A opportunities, regulatory investigations and trade practice compliance. George acts for clients in civil and criminal Commerce Act, Fair Trading Act and other regulatory investigations. He also helps local and multinational businesses secure Commerce Commission, OIO and other approvals. George’s previous roles as a lawyer and investigator at the Commerce Commission give him a unique insight into the regulator’s approach to the full range of business practices.

Jasmin Moran specialises in commercial litigation and dispute resolution, with a focus on construction, natural resources and contractual disputes. She often acts on large and complex commercial disputes and has significant trial experience. Recent career highlights including appearing as counsel in a four week international arbitration and for James Hardie in a 17-week High Court trial.

Kishan Gunatunga specialises in renewable energy project development and commercial contracting – including power purchase and offtake arrangements, operations, maintenance and services arrangements and connection agreements. He also advises on energy sector M&A transactions, project structuring and regulatory compliance. Kishan has previously worked for Genesis Energy and another large law firm.

Llewellyn Teeling specialises in property, infrastructure and construction law, working with clients across the private, central and local government sectors. She advises on a variety of complex matters, including commercial leasing and developments, construction contracts, procurement and management of utility services. Prior to joining Chapman Tripp, Llewellyn gained broad experience working in property and commercial law in Wellington and on large-scale construction projects in London.

Meika McHardy specialises in construction and major projects. She advises a range of clients including lenders, government and council entities, power and renewable energy companies, developers, contractors and publicly listed companies. Meika has advised on an extensive range of construction project contracts and other documentation for residential and commercial developments and also has experience advising in relation to project financing.

Ryan Bridgman specialises in corporate and commercial law. He advises clients across a wide range of industries on company and securities law, mergers and acquisitions, finance, commercial contracting, construction and general commercial law. His recent experience includes assisting clients with acquisitions of large NZ businesses, advising clients on infrastructure projects, and assisting clients with distribution and supply arrangements.

Sophie Harker specialises in competition and regulatory law, advising clients across a wide range of industries. She has experience with merger control, enforcement and investigations and Commerce Act regulation, as well as advising clients on their everyday competition law, consumer and regulatory issues. Sophie has particular experience in the telecommunications and electricity sectors.

The firm congratulates all of the new Senior Associates on their promotion.

