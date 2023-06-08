Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Macquarie Data Centres Completes Major Upgrades To Sydney And Canberra Campuses

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Macquarie

Upgrades include the addition of two further ultra-secure zones and reflect the company’s ongoing investment in capability, capacity and security

Macquarie Data Centres, part of Macquarie Technology Group (ASX: MAQ), today announced it has completed major upgrades to its Data Centre Campuses in Sydney and Canberra, helping government and enterprise customers expand their capacity and improve security posture and compliance.

The multi-million-dollar project includes the addition of two further ultra-secure zones to their Sydney and Canberra campuses plus significant power upgrades and increased operational efficiency to support new and existing customer growth.

The zones have been added to the fully sovereign provider’s data centres and meet the requirements of the highest levels of the Australian Federal Government’s Protective Security Policy Framework. The framework considers both the physical and cyber security standards which underpin Macquarie Data Centres’ operations.

The upgrades also increased rack capacity and expanded other secure zones in their campuses across Sydney and Canberra, all of which are ready for occupancy. This will help customers plan for additional capacity as they use more data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“These upgrades give our local and international customers the capacity they need to scale their businesses and expand their Australian footprint,” said David Hirst, Group Executive, Macquarie Data Centres.

Current data centre customers include 42 per cent of Commonwealth Government, the world’s biggest hyperscalers and large multinationals.

“Capacity planning is one of the key issues organisations face when making data centre investments – whether they’ll have sufficient runway to scale for the data demands that will impact them over time,” said Hirst. “They need expert colocation partners that understand not just capacity, but the related security, compliance, and sovereignty considerations. This investment is a testament to our ability to be that trusted partner.”

These major projects were undertaken in operational data centre halls and were completed within six months without any outages or disturbances to Macquarie Data Centres’ existing customers. The project was completed ahead of time, under budget, and importantly, with zero lost time injury (LTI) or any medical treatment injuries (MTI) continuing Macquarie Data Centre’s outstanding track record for safety.

“Anyone who works in the data centre industry will know the level of planning, expertise and collaboration needed to undertake a project of this magnitude,” said Gavin Kawalsky, Head of Projects, Macquarie Data Centres. “The project’s success is down to our team’s tireless work, expertise and experience.”

The upgrades to Macquarie’s Data Centre Campus located in the Sydney North zone come ahead of the construction of its largest data centre, IC3 Super West.

They also follow Macquarie’s parent recent name change to Macquarie Technology Group, representing its evolution from telco to a complete digital infrastructure technology business focusing on data centres, cloud, cyber security, and telecommunications.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Macquarie on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year.
More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 