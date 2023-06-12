Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Blockchain Is Paving The Way For A Better Future

Monday, 12 June 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Easy Crypto

Janine Grainger - Co-Founder and CEO, Easy Crypto


What comes to mind when you think of ‘the blockchain’? If you equate ‘the blockchain’ with crypto - you’re not alone. The truth is, however, that crypto is simply a product and blockchain is the technology behind it. Blockchain technology and its potential is far bigger than just crypto - with applications across diverse industries that can benefit societies globally..

Some like to think of blockchain as the scaffold of innovation that will support and reshape the way we transact, donate, create and collaborate. Already, its decentralised and transparent nature (more on this below) is transforming the way we interact with each other and empowering individuals like never before. It’s a groundbreaking technology who’s mechanism is as simple as its application potential is limitless.

Keep reading if you’re intrigued…

Blockchain basics

At its core, blockchain is simply an online, public ‘digital ledger’ (or record) that securely records transactions and information in a way that is tamper-proof and accessible to all participants. It eliminates the need for intermediaries and central authorities, placing control in the hands of individuals and ensuring transparency and trust. A ‘block’ is simply a record of new transactions. This ledger is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain.

An even simpler but powerful description of what blockchain is by a wealth management group went like this: “Imagine a huge football field with rows and rows of glass rooms that people can use to have private conversations. Because they are made of glass, everybody can see who is inside of the rooms. However, nobody can access a room unless they get the key that only opens that particular room. (Well, it is not an actual ‘key’. It is rather a piece of software that is created when you and the other person agree to initiate the transaction.) What’s important here is that while the key gives you both access to the glass room, the room is not yours or the other person’s. The key simply is a mechanism that allows you and the other person to conduct the transaction inside a glass room without being interrupted (i.e., hacked), even though everybody can see you inside. This way, a blockchain is like a series of glass rooms that everyone can see through, but nobody has access unless being part of a transaction. As such, blockchain itself isn’t a device or a machine. It is a method to keep track of the use of glass rooms (i.e., transactions).”

Limitless application

‘Financial inclusion’ is one of most common narratives being advanced through blockchain technology. Digital wallets on the blockchain allow individuals without traditional banking services (such as refugees or simply those living in countries where access to banking is challenging) to securely receive, store and send money. (More about this here.)

Blockchain's potential, however, stretches far (and wide!) beyond just finance. This transformative technology is driving change across so many sectors, paving the way for a future where efficiency, accountability and inclusivity co-exist.

Supply chain management, for example, is being revolutionised by blockchain's ability to provide a transparent and traceable record of product in terms of origin. This ensures ethical practices, promotes sustainable consumer choices, and helps combat issues like counterfeit products and supply chain fraud. IBM's Food Trust network is a great example of this. Used by Walmart and others, the technology utilises the blockchain to trace the journey of food products from farm to table, ensuring food safety and reducing waste. The system makes it possible to achieve a dramatic reduction in the time it takes to trace back a contaminated batch of food or product - such as mangoes. Before, it could take up to approximately 7 days to trace the origins of mangoes, meaning you could easily have bought and eaten a bad mango before they knew it was contaminated. Now, it takes just 2.2 seconds. (More on the 2017 pilot for Walmart here.)

Within the energy sector, blockchain is empowering individuals to participate in peer-to-peer energy trading. By leveraging blockchain's decentralised nature, individuals are buying and selling renewable energy directly, promoting renewable energy adoption and fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem (facilitated by companies like Power Ledger).

The world of art and creativity, too, is embracing blockchain through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) which are unique digital assets that represent ownership of art, music or other creative works. Artists are using these to protect their digital creations, establish ownership rights and engage directly with collectors to monetise their work in new and innovative ways. These are only the beginning of widespread innovation in this area, with uses such as limited edition items and tickets emerging quickly alongside other innovation.

Blockchain is driving a wave of innovation that holds immense promise for the future. Those willing to embrace this transformative technology with curiosity and an open mind will reap the benefits created by new opportunities and disrupting traditional models.

Disclaimer: Crypto is volatile, carries risk and the value can go up and down. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. Please do your own research.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Easy Crypto on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 