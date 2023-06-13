Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vivid Fire Kitchen Heats Up Vivid Sydney 2023 With A Sizzling Local Line-Up

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 7:14 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Chef Dave Pynt

The Vivid Food program presents a stellar line-up of local culinary heroes along with internationally acclaimed pitmasters for Vivid Fire Kitchen, a barbecue of epic proportions taking place at The Cutaway, Barangaroo for three weeks of flame-fuelled festivities set alongside the immersive splendour of Vivid House.

Visitors to Vivid Fire Kitchen will be spoilt for choice, with Ross Lusted from Woodcut at Crown Sydney; revered chef and fire connoisseur Tim “Chef Tonto” Yates; Danielle Alvarez; one of Australia’s most celebrated chefs, who was previously at Fred’s, and Jordan Walker Toft from Mimi’s all set to showcase their primal cooking skills.

Festival-goers can grab a free spot by the fire pit to watch pitmasters take to the coals, purchase exclusive dishes and discover tips and tricks from the best of the barbecue trade.

Vivid Fire Kitchen will also host an exciting line-up of street food, trailblazing restaurants and innovative dining concepts, including Alibi Bar & Dining; modern Indian offering Don’t Tell Aunty; NOLA Smoke House and Bar; social dining enterprises Kabul Social, Colombo Social and Coyoacán Social; low’n’slow specialists BlackBear BBQ; Brazilian Parilla barbecue specialist Pampa Flame; Asian American barbecue fusion Smok’n Blues; and the Catalonian inspired Bar La Salut, as well as the delicious brainchild of three junior fine-dining chefs, Burger Head.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said the culinary creations on offer at Vivid Fire Kitchen and throughout the Vivid Food program perfectly complemented the visual, ideas and musical experiences the festival offers.

“For the first year of Vivid Food, we couldn’t be happier with the line-up assembled across the whole program, and the latest additions to Vivid Fire Kitchen. These pitmasters and dining concepts are showcasing the best of Sydney's culinary scene in an accessible way,” Ms Minervini said.

“With all Vivid Fire Kitchen events taking place at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, festival-goers can round out their Vivid Sydney experience here before or after experiencing the 8.5km Vivid Light Walk, along with the incredible offering from our Vivid Music and Vivid Ideas program.”

The additions to the Vivid Fire Kitchen line-up join previously announced pitmasters Lennox Hastie of Firedoor,MasterChef Australia 2021 runner-up Pete Campbell, Singapore-based, Michelin-starred chef Dave Pynt and raw fire cooking connoisseur Pip Sumbak. World Barbecue Champion Sterling Smith and Pitmasters Brasil founder Daniel Lee will also take to the coals, plus Aussie-born Jess Pryles will be bringing her innovative Texan flair to smoking and grilling.

It won’t all be about the food at Vivid Fire Kitchen: guests can also try a Fire + Ice cocktail, topped with a flaming marshmallow and served in an edible ice cup, or slake their thirst with delectable drinks from Tempus Two, 4 Pines Brewing Co. and Unexpected Guest Gin, among other leading local producers. When the sweet cravings call, head to the hot chocolate and s’mores bar or, for something stronger, drop by Mr Black for an espresso martini.

Vivid Fire Kitchen is free entry for visitors to Vivid Sydney, complementing other free festival events; the 8.5km Light Walk from Circular Quay to Central Station, including DJs at the Goods Line; thought-provoking talks at the Powerhouse and Australian Museums; and the Tumbalong Nights concert series.

Vivid Fire Kitchen is being produced by IMG, the global events company behind Gourmet Escape, Taste Festivals, The Big Feastival, New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Frieze art fairs.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan... More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 