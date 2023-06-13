iHemp Summit 2023: Taking Action To Move The IHemp Industry Forward

The NZ Hemp Industries Association announces its sponsorship of the iHemp Summit 2023, Aotearoa New Zealand’s premier iHemp event, on August 24 and 25 2023.

Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The iHemp Summit 2023 is an event dedicated to advancing the hemp industry and exploring its potential for improving economic, environmental, and social outcomes. The summit brings together iHemp companies, policymakers, researchers, end-user industries, and other stakeholders to discuss and take action on various aspects of hemp cultivation, processing, and utilization.

The summit aims to address key challenges and opportunities in the hemp industry, including regulatory barriers, market development, research and innovation, sustainable farming practices, and social equity. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, the summit seeks to foster collaboration and drive meaningful progress in the hemp sector.

“The emerging iHemp industry is a good news story, it ticks all the right boxes, providing regional development opportunities, alternative land uses, and is part of the solution for sustainable production of food, houses and health products” says Richard Barge NZHIA Chair.

The iHemp Summit is excited to be introducing new company GEOBIND, creator of New Zealand's first 100% New Zealand-made binder for hempcrete walling, which represents a significant development in the construction industry. This innovation opens up discussions about hemp construction and its potential as an environmentally friendly alternative that can contribute to achieving New Zealand's 2030 carbon reduction goals and the creation of healthier homes.

Setting the function apart from previous years is the opportunity to construct groups and identify leaders to foster collaboration and tackle industry challenges.

Overall, the iHemp Summit 2023 serves as a platform to unite stakeholders and provides an opportunity to engage, share knowledge and experiences, and explore innovative solutions in workshops and interactive sessions, to harness the full potential of hemp as a sustainable and versatile crop for a better future.

The iHemp Summit has curated a lineup of speakers who bring a wealth of international and local expertise to the event. Kirsty Harkness of Hark and Zander, a guest speaker has shared her support for the event “Looking forward to this conference. We have been researching the carbon sequestration rates from hemp into the soil and it’s very exciting how much carbon this plant (can) absorb. See you there”.

Registrations are open for the event to be held at Rydges Christchurch, with early bird discounts applying until June 20. Learn more at https://hempsummit.nz/

© Scoop Media

