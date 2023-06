Kiwibank Term Deposits Changes

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>



MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations.



ACT New Zealand: Time To Cancel The Corporate Welfare Gravy Train

"While Kiwis are tightening their belts and making tough choices, the Government is spending more and more taxpayer money to keep the corporate welfare gravy train chugging along," says ACT Leader David Seymour.