Expedient Protects Customer Data and Delivers Instant Recovery with VAST Data and Commvault

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – June 22, 2023 – VAST Data, the data platform company for the AI era, in conjunction with Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), an enterprise data protection leader for today’s global businesses, has announced that the two companies are enabling Expedient to deliver an industry-leading service level agreement (SLA) to its customers, without the conventional expense associated with legacy infrastructure.

Expedient is a full stack cloud service provider, entrusted by over 1,400 customers to transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed infrastructure services. The service provider selected VAST to help drive greater operational efficiency and performance for customers with data protection services from Commvault, and has seen up to an additional 2:1 data reduction since moving to VAST’s data platform, on top of Commvault’s front-end deduplication.

“With VAST and Commvault, Expedient is partnering with the best software companies in the industry to deliver the most innovative IT solutions in the market,” said Bryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Expedient. “Our customers depend on us to manage their IT infrastructure to allow them to focus on their core business – and through these partnerships, we’re improving the performance, reliability, and scalability for our customers, resulting in a higher service level and improved recovery time. That translates to better business outcomes for the short and long term.”

VAST has enabled Expedient to retire its legacy direct attached storage (DAS) target, in order to achieve:

Rapid ransomware recovery

Extreme infrastructure consolidation at scale

Improved data reduction through Commvault + VAST integration

80 percent less power/space/cooling

Archive economics with NVMe performance

Smith continued on Expedient’s experience with VAST: “We were very impressed with VAST’s consistently high data transfer and secondary data reduction. For instance, normally, sealing a deduplication database would cause storage consumption to increase as it requires all new data signatures and blocks. However, as VAST was able to identify the incoming blocks, it was able to deduplicate that data regardless.”

“Together with VAST, we’re enabling solution and service providers like Expedient to help their customers recover their historical backups at a much faster rate to ensure their business and operations continue to run undisrupted,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer at Commvault. “As we finalise our new validated design based on this successful use case, we’re excited to see how our partners and customers will take advantage of this deep integration.”

"We’re proud to continue to build on our strong partnership with Commvault to provide customers like Expedient with the industry’s most performant, scalable and flexible software architecture,” said George R. Axberg III, Vice President, Data Protection Division at VAST Data. “By helping customers to reduce their data footprint and giving them fast access to all of their data at an affordable price, we can help enterprises to free themselves of legacy infrastructure and propel them toward an efficient, future-proof, AI-ready data platform.”

Also announced today, VAST and Commvault’s forthcoming co-engineered systems, which will be available for purchase from certified solution provider partners in Fall 2023. To learn more about how VAST is helping customers get the most from their data infrastructure, visit https://vastdata.com/usecase/enterprise-backup-and-recovery.

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform software company leading business into the AI era. Accelerating time-to-insight for workload-intensive applications, the VAST data platform delivers scalable performance, radically simple data management and enhanced productivity. Launched in 2019, VAST is the fastest-growing data infrastructure startup in history. For more information, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn.

