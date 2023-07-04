Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
JCDecaux Appoints Alexandra Heaven As Head Of ESG For Australia And New Zealand

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: JCDecaux

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has appointed Alexandra Heaven as Head of ESG for both Australia and New Zealand. In this newly created senior leadership position, Alexandra will be responsible for delivering on the local execution of JCDecaux’s global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 2030 strategy.

Steve O’Connor, CEO JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand said: “Being a leader in ESG has long been a core part of our business both locally and globally. As we continue to expand our ambitious ESG commitments, the time is right to appoint a dedicated senior resource to bring to life the significant work already happening across our organisation. Alexandra brings extensive and valuable expertise including in European regulation and legislation, to ensure we keep leading the local market in this area.”

A native New Zealander, Alexandra most recently developed a sustainability strategy for Auckland based nutraceutical, supplement and functional food ingredient supplier, Anagenix. Prior to this, she spent seven years at global food company Danone in Paris, in a variety of ESG specialist roles, most recently as Global Lead Sustainability Performance and Reporting and Global Lead – Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) and Co-lead Impact Measurement.

On her appointment Alexandra Heaven said: “JCDecaux’s ESG Strategy sets out ambitious and robust environmental, social and governance goals for 2030, and clearly demonstrates they are a forward-thinking media company. I’m thrilled to join as their first ever Head of ESG for Australia and New Zealand and deliver on the clear opportunity to be a leader in the industry.”

JCDecaux has a strong track-record in ESG practices:

In 2019, JCDecaux New Zealand received carbon zero certification by Toitu Envirocare for its business, products and services.

In 2020 JCDecaux New Zealand launched the Future Banner, a more environmentally friendly static billboard skin that is PVC free and reduces landfill waste.

In 2022, JCDecaux received Platinum status by EcoVadis* for its ESG performance and responsible procurement, placing it in the top one percent of companies globally. JCDecaux was also awarded a position on the CDP A list**, recognising the organisation’s long-term sustainable business model that respects the planet and its inhabitants.

JCDecaux is the only Out-of-Home company globally to become a member of the RE100*** and now uses 100 percent renewable electricity across AU and NZ.

Through its corporate social responsibility program, JCDecaux New Zealand supports charity partners with a wide-reaching platform to communicate important social messages.

