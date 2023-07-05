Sustainable Finance Board Adds Two New Members

The Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitū Tahua (CSF) is pleased to welcome two new Board members to guide the journey to sustainable finance in Aotearoa New Zealand: Matt Whineray and Chris White.

Matt Whineray has been Chief Executive Officer of the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, which manages the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, since July 2018, and is a former co-chair of the Sustainable Finance Forum. He recently announced he will be leaving the Guardians at the end of this year. Chris White is Director, Projects in the Financial and Commercial Group at the Treasury and led the establishment of New Zealand’s Sovereign Green Bonds programme in 2022.

Bridget Coates, CSF Chair said, “The Centre for Sustainable Finance draws on the deep expertise and experience of finance and public sector leaders to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand is well positioned internationally to access global capital markets to help fund and finance our equitable green transition. Chris and Matt have both led crucial pieces of Aotearoa New Zealand’s sustainable finance architecture. We are delighted to welcome them as Directors of the Centre.”

Matt Whineray said, “I have had a particular interest in sustainable finance for some time. This role gives me an opportunity to use what I have learned at the Guardians to help CSF achieve its goal of accelerating progress towards a sustainable and equitable financial system in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Chris White said, “Sustainable finance is a crucial enabler for the transition of our economy to a low-emissions future. It makes sense to draw on expertise across both the public and private sectors to ensure our efforts are targeted, coordinated, and leveraging the talents of the many different participants that shape our financial system.”

They join the existing board alongside Bridget Coates, Pip Best, John Duncan, Michele Embling, Fonteyn Moses-Te Kani (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāi Tahu, Tuhoe), Kevin Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui and Welsh descent), Simone Robbers, David Tikao (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu) and David Woods.

Bridget Coates said “It has already been a significant year for sustainable finance. There is growing recognition of the costs of climate change, and the need for public, private, iwi and Māori leaders to partner more effectively and redirect capital toward solutions. We are looking forward to seeing even more gains in the year ahead, supported by our new Board members.

