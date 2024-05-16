Submissions Open For 12th ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for the 12th New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

The Awards honour the remarkable accomplishments of individuals and businesses within New Zealand’s insurance industry, highlighting the collective success of the sector.

“We are thrilled to announce that submissions for the New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are now open,” says Katrina Shanks, ANZIIF CEO.

Submissions are open for 15 awards categories in 2024, including specific categories that acknowledge achievements across general insurance, life insurance, broking, claims, underwriting, Insurtech, authorised representative networks, professional services, and service providers.

“Industry awards are not just recognition; they are validation from our peers, acknowledging our commitment to excellence and innovation. Winning an industry award serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of quality and customer satisfaction in the sector. We look forward to receiving your submissions,” added Shanks.

Submissions are now open and close Friday 12 July.

Click here to view the full list of categories: https://anziif.com/nzawards

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

