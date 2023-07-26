Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Charging Ahead: BEC Sheds Light On Energy Matters

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 6:32 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) has outlined core competencies and areas of concern for the energy sector as part of its 2023 election briefing document, launched today.

Executive Director Tina Schirr says the briefing highlights key issues as identified by the energy sector, which cannot be ignored by the Government.

"Critical areas of concern include simplifying the Resource Management Act to ensure it is fit-for-purpose, looking at how to boost investment in energy and attract talent to New Zealand, and how to restore confidence in our carbon market and the Emissions Trading Scheme.

"These areas are non-negotiable if New Zealand is serious about meeting our carbon emission reduction goals in 2030 and beyond.

"BEC believes a good policy environment boils down to one that delivers affordable, sustainable and reliable energy for all New Zealanders. We encourage all policy and decision makers to read this briefing and discuss how we can better serve New Zealanders in providing sustainable energy that does not fall short on resilience and affordability."

BEC’s 2023 election briefing has been shared with all political parties ahead of the October election and can be found on our website. The ideas outlined in the election briefing will be discussed with political parties at the sector’s energy and resources election panel this afternoon in Wellington.

