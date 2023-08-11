NZ Ice Cream Association Annual Conference 2023: Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Industry Experts And Inspiring Presentations

The New Zealand Ice Cream Association (NZICA) has announced the line-up for its annual conference at the end of August, which will explore ‘Business in a Post-Covid World’.

NZICA President Kristy Giles says much thought has gone into this year’s programme. “Firstly, in recognition of our members from across the country, we have made the conference a half-day, directly ahead of our annual NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards. We don’t start until 10am on Thursday 31 August, to give attendees the chance to fly into Auckland that morning.”

“We’re exploring business in a post-Covid world by drawing on insights from a range of specialities including economic analysis, food retailing and marketing, human resources and social media management. We hope the day will allow ice cream and gelato makers to explore innovation, business sustainability and growth and provide an opportunity to catch up with peers from across Aotearoa.”

Speakers are; ASB Senior Economist Chris Tennent-Brown who will share insights into the New Zealand economy; Vicky Tasker and Jimmy Whyte from food retailer Farro will explore ice cream retailing; Fonterra Recruitment Operations Manager; Alexia Osborne with share ways to help businesses attract staff; Founder and CEO of Wellington On A Plate, Sarah Meikle will consider the opportunities food tourism can provide for scoop stores; Sarah and Otis Frizzell will reveal the highs and lows of developing their brand The Lucky Taco and Tara Ryan, Social Director from MBM will share ideas for best practice social media. Guests will complete the day with an ice cream tasting from NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards Chief Judge Jackie Matthews.

Registration and Participation:

The NZICA Annual Conference 2023 is from 10am – 3pm on Thursday, 31 August at Royal Auckland & Grange Golf Course in Papatoetoe, Auckland. It's open to all members and non-members of the NZ ice cream industry, including makers, suppliers, retailers and scoop stores. Registration is essential and can be made through TryBooking.

© Scoop Media

