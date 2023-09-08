Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2023 Young Winemaker Of The Year Set To Kick Off

Friday, 8 September 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Young Winemaker of the Year

As the Rugby World Cup kicks off next week so too does an important wine industry competition – the 2023 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year. The first competition will be held in Marlborough next Wednesday 13th September.

New Zealand’s up and coming winemakers will tackle a wide range of tests as they vie for the prestigious trophy. These challenges touch on all aspects of being a successful winemaker. These include laboratory skills, wine tasting, blending, industry knowledge, cellar skills, public speaking and a sales pitch.

Now in its ninth year, this competition consists of three regional finals being held in Marlborough, Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay throughout September and culminating in the National Final, this year at The Bone Line in North Canterbury.

The competition is open to those aged 30 years or younger working in any winemaking role within New Zealand.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our future winemakers to stretch themselves as well as meet other fellow young winemakers, senior winemakers and suppliers to our industry” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers and National Co-Ordinator. “It’s a really positive environment.”

There will be plenty of crowd support over the next few weeks and certainly far more red wines than red cards being shown. However, as with all competitions, there can only be one winner. Who will it be this year? The 2022 Young Winemaker of the Year was Alun Kilby from Marisco in Marlborough.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the generous sponsors: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Hillebrand Gori, Indevin, FMG, Laffort, Programmed Property Services, Tira Crown, Visy, Winejobsonline, New World, NZSVO, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Winegrowers.

Competitions dates:

  • Marlborough, 13th September 2023
  • Central Otago, 21st September 2023
  • North Island in Hawke’s Bay, 28th September 2023
  • National Final, 31st October – 1st November

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Young Winemaker of the Year on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 