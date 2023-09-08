2023 Young Winemaker Of The Year Set To Kick Off

As the Rugby World Cup kicks off next week so too does an important wine industry competition – the 2023 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year. The first competition will be held in Marlborough next Wednesday 13th September.

New Zealand’s up and coming winemakers will tackle a wide range of tests as they vie for the prestigious trophy. These challenges touch on all aspects of being a successful winemaker. These include laboratory skills, wine tasting, blending, industry knowledge, cellar skills, public speaking and a sales pitch.

Now in its ninth year, this competition consists of three regional finals being held in Marlborough, Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay throughout September and culminating in the National Final, this year at The Bone Line in North Canterbury.

The competition is open to those aged 30 years or younger working in any winemaking role within New Zealand.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our future winemakers to stretch themselves as well as meet other fellow young winemakers, senior winemakers and suppliers to our industry” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers and National Co-Ordinator. “It’s a really positive environment.”

There will be plenty of crowd support over the next few weeks and certainly far more red wines than red cards being shown. However, as with all competitions, there can only be one winner. Who will it be this year? The 2022 Young Winemaker of the Year was Alun Kilby from Marisco in Marlborough.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the generous sponsors: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Hillebrand Gori, Indevin, FMG, Laffort, Programmed Property Services, Tira Crown, Visy, Winejobsonline, New World, NZSVO, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Winegrowers.

Competitions dates:

Marlborough, 13th September 2023

Central Otago, 21st September 2023

North Island in Hawke’s Bay, 28th September 2023

National Final, 31st October – 1st November

© Scoop Media

