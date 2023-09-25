Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury Business Confidence Falling

Monday, 25 September 2023, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Canterbury Chamber) has today released the results of its latest Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey (QCBS), highlighting a decline in business confidence and rising uncertainty about inflationary pressure, rising interest rates, and demand.

Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says "The results clearly reflect mounting pressures on Canterbury businesses, with rising costs, high interest rates and the upcoming general election all contributing to uncertainty about the future."

Expectations of the economy weakened, with a large number of the businesses surveyed (41%) expecting a weaker economy over the next 12 months, compared to 27 per cent last quarter.

Expectations about firms’ own financial performance also dropped slightly, although the majority (72%) still expect the same or better earnings over the next 12 months.

"Now that we are so close to the election, these results are a call to action for the next government to immediately address concerns that have featured in our survey for some time now".

65 per cent of businesses highlighted inflationary pressure and rising interest rates as a major concern, up from 47 per cent last quarter. This pressure was particularly felt by sole traders and those within retail, hospitality, accommodation, and tourism businesses.

This quarter also saw a significant jump in the number of businesses concerned about consumer confidence and demand. 42 per cent raised it as a concern for their business, up from 27 per cent last quarter.

"Manufacturers, who make up a significant number of businesses in Canterbury and support the supply chains of the wider economy, have echoed what we are hearing on the ground, that they are starting to worry about forward orders with more than half (53%) raising consumer confidence and demand as a concern for them.

"There must be a focus by the next government on reducing inflation, cutting red tape, and continuing to work on immigration settings which despite some recent improvement, are still not always allowing businesses to access the necessary skills and experience they need.

The survey also highlighted other challenges including mental health and fatigue, with nearly a quarter (23%) of businesses saying it was one of their top three concerns.

"Many businesses have spent the last four years battling with COVID, pivoting, reducing their staffing levels, then trying to get more staff, gearing back up for surging demand, and now they've geared back up and consumer confidence and forward orders are falling again. It's just constant.

"Despite the challenging landscape, there is still trademark Canterbury optimism in the air.

There is a keen interest amongst businesses to explore the potential of artificial intelligence, for example. 62 per cent of respondents are generally positive about the potential impacts of artificial intelligence on their businesses, and 43 per cent plan to investigate or invest in the technology in the near future.

"Businesses are also positive about the strength of Canterbury’s rural base, and the return of tourism which is attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors to the region - with spill-over advantages for the wider economy."

The Canterbury Chamber will continue to advocate for an environment that enables businesses to invest in growth and productivity. For more information about what businesses in Canterbury would like to see from the next government, you can read our election year ‘Business Expectations of Government’ report.

For a full copy of the survey results, please visit our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More


Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More

DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 