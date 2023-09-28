Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Māori Women’s Development Inc Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023: ‘Kia Renarena Te Taukaea Māreikura’

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 8:01 pm
Press Release: Maori Women's Development Incorporation

Celebrating the Empowered Wāhine: MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023

Māori Women's Development Inc. (MWDI) proudly announces the highly anticipated MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023, set to take place on Friday, 27 October 2023, at the iconic Aotea Square in Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland. 

MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business and these awards celebrate and showcase the very best wāhine businesswomen and their pakihi (business) to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies. 

Interim CEO Linda Clay says, “We’re excited to hold our awards again this year and shine a light on the achievements, leadership, and innovation demonstrated by our kaipakihi wāhine. These awards honour and elevate their achievements, inspiring others and fostering excellence and empowerment within Te Ao Pakihi.”

MWDI are thrilled to introduce three new business categories and Nominations were open to businesses across: Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design), Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology), and Te Kaweake (Export), thereby expanding the total number of Business awards to ten; Business Collaboration, Emerging Business, Employment & Growth, Innovation, People & Capability, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales, complemented by the eight regional awards for Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Tainui, Te Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Waiariki, Ikaroa, Aotea, and Te Waipounamu.

Judges, Reikura Kahi, Nichola Te Kiri, a previous recipient of the MWDI Employment & Growth award 2022 and Interim Chief Executive Officer Linda Clay were impressed with the high calibre of nominations befitting to all regions and categories.

Māori Women’s Development Inc are pleased to announce the following businesses and individuals as finalists for the 2023 Awards:

Region / Business CategoryBusinessNominee
Te Tai TokerauThe Beauty Room KaitaiaAshley Hohaia
SolartiveElla Te Huia-Phillips
Marsden Cove Dental ClinicNgareka Bensemann
 
Tāmaki MakaurauKura Consultin LtdAmokura Panoho
AWWA Michele Wilson
MaiaMihi Blake
 
TainuiĀki InnovationsMarlana Maru & Marcia Ranginui Charlton
HINE CollectionMiria Flavell
TupuOra Education and Development LimitedTere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore
 
WaiarikiRaw Pawz LimitedNita Maaka
Wawata CreativeRongopai Stirling-Maxwell
Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre Shona Ua-Marsh
 
Te Tai RāwhitiStirling Logging LtdChrystal Edmonds
Waiapu RoadJonique Oli-Alainuuese
Pursuit NZMoira McGarva-Ratapu
 
AoteaMihi’s PlaceMihi Henry-Hatcher
 
IkaroaGlobe DomesAdele Hauwai
Te Whenua Group LimitedKushla Okano
Art by RiwaRiwa (Maria) Wawatai
 
Te WaipounamuKauati LtdAilsa Cain
Magnolia Supporting YouBonnie Tainui
 
Te Pou Whirinaki (Business Collaboration)Marsden Cove Dental ClinicNgareka Bensemann
Giggles Te Puke Early Learning CentreShona Ua-Marsh
Tai Huki Consulting LtdWhare Isaac-Sharland
 
Te Pōiketanga (Emerging Business)Whatu Creative LtdAwhina Murupaenga
Waiapu RoadJonique Oli-Alainuuese
WhenuaShivonne Tufuga
 
Te Whanaketanga (Employment & Growth)Pets and PatsAngela Beer
The Beauty Room KaitaiaAshley Hohaia
HINE CollectionMiria Flavell
 
Te Auahatanga (Innovation)GO MediaAndrea Rongonui
Stirling Logging LtdChrystal Edmonds
Tai Huki Consulting LtdWhare Isaac-Sharland
 
Te Amorangi (People & Capability)Te Kainga WahineAmy McLean
Art by RiwaRiwa (Maria) Wawatai
TupuOra Education and Development LimitedTere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore
 
Pakihi Whai Ora (Social Enterprise)GO MediaAndrea Rongonui
Stirling Logging LtdChrystal Edmonds
TupuOra Education and Development LimitedTere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore
 
Te Whakatairanga & Tauhokohoko (Marketing & Sales)ŌKU New ZealandHelen Paul-Smith
HINE CollectionMiria Flavell
Raw Pawz LimitedNita Maaka
 
Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design)Whatu Creative LtdAwhina Murupaenga
Art by RiwaRiwa (Maria) Wawatai
Wawata CreativeRongopai Stirling-Maxwell
 
Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology industry)Pursuit LimitedMoira McGarva-Ratapu
 
Te Kaweake (Export)ŌKU New ZealandHelen Paul-Smith
AWWAMichele Wilson

Māori Women’s Development Inc congratulates all the finalists and look forward to celebrating the success and achievements of wāhine in business at this year’s awards ceremony on Friday, 27 October 2023 at the Aotea Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Tickets for this event are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.mwdi.co.nz

