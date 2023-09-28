Māori Women’s Development Inc Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023: ‘Kia Renarena Te Taukaea Māreikura’
Celebrating the Empowered Wāhine: MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023
Māori Women's Development Inc. (MWDI) proudly announces the highly anticipated MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023, set to take place on Friday, 27 October 2023, at the iconic Aotea Square in Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland.
MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.
Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business and these awards celebrate and showcase the very best wāhine businesswomen and their pakihi (business) to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.
Interim CEO Linda Clay says, “We’re excited to hold our awards again this year and shine a light on the achievements, leadership, and innovation demonstrated by our kaipakihi wāhine. These awards honour and elevate their achievements, inspiring others and fostering excellence and empowerment within Te Ao Pakihi.”
MWDI are thrilled to introduce three new business categories and Nominations were open to businesses across: Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design), Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology), and Te Kaweake (Export), thereby expanding the total number of Business awards to ten; Business Collaboration, Emerging Business, Employment & Growth, Innovation, People & Capability, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales, complemented by the eight regional awards for Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Tainui, Te Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Waiariki, Ikaroa, Aotea, and Te Waipounamu.
Judges, Reikura Kahi, Nichola Te Kiri, a previous recipient of the MWDI Employment & Growth award 2022 and Interim Chief Executive Officer Linda Clay were impressed with the high calibre of nominations befitting to all regions and categories.
Māori Women’s Development Inc are pleased to announce the following businesses and individuals as finalists for the 2023 Awards:
|Region / Business Category
|Business
|Nominee
|Te Tai Tokerau
|The Beauty Room Kaitaia
|Ashley Hohaia
|Solartive
|Ella Te Huia-Phillips
|Marsden Cove Dental Clinic
|Ngareka Bensemann
|Tāmaki Makaurau
|Kura Consultin Ltd
|Amokura Panoho
|AWWA
|Michele Wilson
|Maia
|Mihi Blake
|Tainui
|Āki Innovations
|Marlana Maru & Marcia Ranginui Charlton
|HINE Collection
|Miria Flavell
|TupuOra Education and Development Limited
|Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore
|Waiariki
|Raw Pawz Limited
|Nita Maaka
|Wawata Creative
|Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell
|Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre
|Shona Ua-Marsh
|Te Tai Rāwhiti
|Stirling Logging Ltd
|Chrystal Edmonds
|Waiapu Road
|Jonique Oli-Alainuuese
|Pursuit NZ
|Moira McGarva-Ratapu
|Aotea
|Mihi’s Place
|Mihi Henry-Hatcher
|Ikaroa
|Globe Domes
|Adele Hauwai
|Te Whenua Group Limited
|Kushla Okano
|Art by Riwa
|Riwa (Maria) Wawatai
|Te Waipounamu
|Kauati Ltd
|Ailsa Cain
|Magnolia Supporting You
|Bonnie Tainui
|Te Pou Whirinaki (Business Collaboration)
|Marsden Cove Dental Clinic
|Ngareka Bensemann
|Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre
|Shona Ua-Marsh
|Tai Huki Consulting Ltd
|Whare Isaac-Sharland
|Te Pōiketanga (Emerging Business)
|Whatu Creative Ltd
|Awhina Murupaenga
|Waiapu Road
|Jonique Oli-Alainuuese
|Whenua
|Shivonne Tufuga
|Te Whanaketanga (Employment & Growth)
|Pets and Pats
|Angela Beer
|The Beauty Room Kaitaia
|Ashley Hohaia
|HINE Collection
|Miria Flavell
|Te Auahatanga (Innovation)
|GO Media
|Andrea Rongonui
|Stirling Logging Ltd
|Chrystal Edmonds
|Tai Huki Consulting Ltd
|Whare Isaac-Sharland
|Te Amorangi (People & Capability)
|Te Kainga Wahine
|Amy McLean
|Art by Riwa
|Riwa (Maria) Wawatai
|TupuOra Education and Development Limited
|Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore
|Pakihi Whai Ora (Social Enterprise)
|GO Media
|Andrea Rongonui
|Stirling Logging Ltd
|Chrystal Edmonds
|TupuOra Education and Development Limited
|Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore
|Te Whakatairanga & Tauhokohoko (Marketing & Sales)
|ŌKU New Zealand
|Helen Paul-Smith
|HINE Collection
|Miria Flavell
|Raw Pawz Limited
|Nita Maaka
|Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design)
|Whatu Creative Ltd
|Awhina Murupaenga
|Art by Riwa
|Riwa (Maria) Wawatai
|Wawata Creative
|Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell
|Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology industry)
|Pursuit Limited
|Moira McGarva-Ratapu
|Te Kaweake (Export)
|ŌKU New Zealand
|Helen Paul-Smith
|AWWA
|Michele Wilson
Māori Women’s Development Inc congratulates all the finalists and look forward to celebrating the success and achievements of wāhine in business at this year’s awards ceremony on Friday, 27 October 2023 at the Aotea Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.
Tickets for this event are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.mwdi.co.nz