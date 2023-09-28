Māori Women’s Development Inc Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023: ‘Kia Renarena Te Taukaea Māreikura’

Celebrating the Empowered Wāhine: MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023

Māori Women's Development Inc. (MWDI) proudly announces the highly anticipated MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023, set to take place on Friday, 27 October 2023, at the iconic Aotea Square in Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland.

MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business and these awards celebrate and showcase the very best wāhine businesswomen and their pakihi (business) to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

Interim CEO Linda Clay says, “We’re excited to hold our awards again this year and shine a light on the achievements, leadership, and innovation demonstrated by our kaipakihi wāhine. These awards honour and elevate their achievements, inspiring others and fostering excellence and empowerment within Te Ao Pakihi.”

MWDI are thrilled to introduce three new business categories and Nominations were open to businesses across: Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design), Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology), and Te Kaweake (Export), thereby expanding the total number of Business awards to ten; Business Collaboration, Emerging Business, Employment & Growth, Innovation, People & Capability, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales, complemented by the eight regional awards for Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Tainui, Te Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Waiariki, Ikaroa, Aotea, and Te Waipounamu.

Judges, Reikura Kahi, Nichola Te Kiri, a previous recipient of the MWDI Employment & Growth award 2022 and Interim Chief Executive Officer Linda Clay were impressed with the high calibre of nominations befitting to all regions and categories.

Māori Women’s Development Inc are pleased to announce the following businesses and individuals as finalists for the 2023 Awards:

Region / Business Category Business Nominee Te Tai Tokerau The Beauty Room Kaitaia Ashley Hohaia Solartive Ella Te Huia-Phillips Marsden Cove Dental Clinic Ngareka Bensemann Tāmaki Makaurau Kura Consultin Ltd Amokura Panoho AWWA Michele Wilson Maia Mihi Blake Tainui Āki Innovations Marlana Maru & Marcia Ranginui Charlton HINE Collection Miria Flavell TupuOra Education and Development Limited Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore Waiariki Raw Pawz Limited Nita Maaka Wawata Creative Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre Shona Ua-Marsh Te Tai Rāwhiti Stirling Logging Ltd Chrystal Edmonds Waiapu Road Jonique Oli-Alainuuese Pursuit NZ Moira McGarva-Ratapu Aotea Mihi’s Place Mihi Henry-Hatcher Ikaroa Globe Domes Adele Hauwai Te Whenua Group Limited Kushla Okano Art by Riwa Riwa (Maria) Wawatai Te Waipounamu Kauati Ltd Ailsa Cain Magnolia Supporting You Bonnie Tainui Te Pou Whirinaki (Business Collaboration) Marsden Cove Dental Clinic Ngareka Bensemann Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre Shona Ua-Marsh Tai Huki Consulting Ltd Whare Isaac-Sharland Te Pōiketanga (Emerging Business) Whatu Creative Ltd Awhina Murupaenga Waiapu Road Jonique Oli-Alainuuese Whenua Shivonne Tufuga Te Whanaketanga (Employment & Growth) Pets and Pats Angela Beer The Beauty Room Kaitaia Ashley Hohaia HINE Collection Miria Flavell Te Auahatanga (Innovation) GO Media Andrea Rongonui Stirling Logging Ltd Chrystal Edmonds Tai Huki Consulting Ltd Whare Isaac-Sharland Te Amorangi (People & Capability) Te Kainga Wahine Amy McLean Art by Riwa Riwa (Maria) Wawatai TupuOra Education and Development Limited Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore Pakihi Whai Ora (Social Enterprise) GO Media Andrea Rongonui Stirling Logging Ltd Chrystal Edmonds TupuOra Education and Development Limited Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore Te Whakatairanga & Tauhokohoko (Marketing & Sales) ŌKU New Zealand Helen Paul-Smith HINE Collection Miria Flavell Raw Pawz Limited Nita Maaka Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design) Whatu Creative Ltd Awhina Murupaenga Art by Riwa Riwa (Maria) Wawatai Wawata Creative Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology industry) Pursuit Limited Moira McGarva-Ratapu Te Kaweake (Export) ŌKU New Zealand Helen Paul-Smith AWWA Michele Wilson

Māori Women’s Development Inc congratulates all the finalists and look forward to celebrating the success and achievements of wāhine in business at this year’s awards ceremony on Friday, 27 October 2023 at the Aotea Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Tickets for this event are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.mwdi.co.nz

© Scoop Media

