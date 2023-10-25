LJ's Fish And Chip Month: Celebrating All Things Fishy In November 2023

LJ’s is celebrating Fish and Chip Month, and we're inviting all fish enthusiasts and seafood lovers to join us in celebrating the flavours of the deep blue sea! From October 30 to November 30, 2023, LJ's Fish and Chips is hosting an exciting month-long celebration filled with fun, learning, giveaways, and a special event you won't want to miss.

During our Fish and Chip Month, our mission is to share the love and appreciation for Kiwis’ Favourite Fish and Chips. To kick off this fantastic seafood celebration, we have some incredible activities in store and online for you:

Learn More About Our Fish: Throughout the month, we will be sharing interesting and informative content about our fish, our commitment to quality, and the processes that make our fish and chips second to none. We believe that knowing where your food comes from is just as important as enjoying its delicious taste.

Join Our Giveaways: We're giving back to our valued customers with amazing giveaways. Keep an eye on our social media channels for a chance to win some fantastic LJ's Fish and Chips prizes, including our famous Lemon Pepper Seasoning!

Buy One Kiwi Combo Get Another One Free: The highlight of LJ's Fish and Chip Month will be our exclusive "Buy One, Get One Free Kiwi Combo" event on November 15, 2023. On this day, and this day only, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, come to any of LJ's Fish and Chips locations and enjoy this irresistible deal. It's a mouth-watering offer you won't want to miss. We invite everyone to mark their calendars and join us on November 15, 2023, for a fish and chip extravaganza like no other.

LJ's Fish and Chip Month is not only about great food; it's about community and appreciating our customers. We look forward to sharing this delicious journey with you.

For more information about LJ's Fish and Chip Month and to stay updated on all the exciting activities, please visit our website at www.ljs.co.nz or follow us on social media [@ljsfishandchipsnz on Facebook and Instagram].

