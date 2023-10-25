Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

LJ's Fish And Chip Month: Celebrating All Things Fishy In November 2023

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: LJS

LJ’s is celebrating Fish and Chip Month, and we're inviting all fish enthusiasts and seafood lovers to join us in celebrating the flavours of the deep blue sea! From October 30 to November 30, 2023, LJ's Fish and Chips is hosting an exciting month-long celebration filled with fun, learning, giveaways, and a special event you won't want to miss.

During our Fish and Chip Month, our mission is to share the love and appreciation for Kiwis’ Favourite Fish and Chips. To kick off this fantastic seafood celebration, we have some incredible activities in store and online for you:

Learn More About Our Fish: Throughout the month, we will be sharing interesting and informative content about our fish, our commitment to quality, and the processes that make our fish and chips second to none. We believe that knowing where your food comes from is just as important as enjoying its delicious taste.

Join Our Giveaways: We're giving back to our valued customers with amazing giveaways. Keep an eye on our social media channels for a chance to win some fantastic LJ's Fish and Chips prizes, including our famous Lemon Pepper Seasoning!

Buy One Kiwi Combo Get Another One Free: The highlight of LJ's Fish and Chip Month will be our exclusive "Buy One, Get One Free Kiwi Combo" event on November 15, 2023. On this day, and this day only, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, come to any of LJ's Fish and Chips locations and enjoy this irresistible deal. It's a mouth-watering offer you won't want to miss. We invite everyone to mark their calendars and join us on November 15, 2023, for a fish and chip extravaganza like no other.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

LJ's Fish and Chip Month is not only about great food; it's about community and appreciating our customers. We look forward to sharing this delicious journey with you.

For more information about LJ's Fish and Chip Month and to stay updated on all the exciting activities, please visit our website at www.ljs.co.nz or follow us on social media [@ljsfishandchipsnz on Facebook and Instagram].

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from LJS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 