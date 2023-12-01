Air New Zealand Is Chasing The Christmas Spirit In Latest Video

High-flying action meets festive fun in Air New Zealand’s new Christmas campaign, The Great Christmas Chase, where one flight attendant takes the airline’s famous manaaki to new heights – all in the name of Christmas spirit.

With the holidays fast approaching and to coincide with the campaign, Air New Zealand is sharing tips and tricks to help Kiwis have a stunt-free journey when travelling this festive season.

The Great Christmas Chase follows a flight attendant on a mission through the airport to reunite a family with a forgotten gift, featuring all the flair and drama of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Dashing through the crowds, sliding down the escalators, and narrowly avoiding a collision with some rogue candy canes, Air New Zealand’s gift guardian goes above and beyond to deliver nail-biting Christmas magic.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Manager Leanne Geraghty says the action-packed film demonstrates Air New Zealand’s commitment to creating unforgettable moments for its customers – especially during the busy Christmas season.

“On Christmas day alone, more than 30,000 customers will be flying with Air New Zealand, and we want to ensure each and every one of them has an incredible experience.

“We know that just like in our video, our entire team, go above and beyond to create exceptional moments of magic no matter what obstacles (or candy canes) come flying their way.”

Air New Zealand flight attendant and star of the video Shanti Tucker says channelling an action star and stunt extraordinaire was an unforgettable experience.

“While our customers won’t have to dodge the same obstacles at the airport when they head away this Christmas, there are a few things they can do to ensure a smooth, stress (and stunt) free experience. Arriving a little earlier than usual, checking in online, and packing your patience always helps!

“As an Air New Zealand flight attendant, our job includes caring for our customers and providing excellent service, but this year’s campaign brings a new meaning to that. While we might not be sliding through doors in the name of service, remember, the Air New Zealand team are always here to help.”

Top tips for stress and stunt free Christmas travel, according to Air New Zealand flight attendant Shanti Tucker:

Santa’s secret: extra time – During this busy season, make sure you book extra time between connecting flights, the airports will be sprawling so you want plenty of time to make your way through the crowds and on to your next flight. Unwrap with ease – If traveling internationally, when you get to security, be prepared to remove your jacket, shoes, belt, phone, wallet, liquids and electronics. I always wear easy slip-on shoes and minimal layers when travelling to make this process a little easier. Plan your sleigh path – Give yourself plenty of extra time to get to the airport and get through security. Check Google Maps or plan ahead with NZTA’s journey planner before you plan on leaving in case of any congestion on the roads: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner Santa sack essentials – I like to pack 'everything I couldn't go without' in my carry on bag, just so I know I have everything I need with me and I always doubly check my carry on is within my fare allowance limit. Limit liquids – Remember the restrictions on liquids for international travel, no more than 100mls for carry on, even if you have 20mls left in a 200ml tube of moisturiser, leave it at home or put it in a smaller container less than 100mls. Don’t make it rein – If you are travelling with a drink bottle, please keep it with you rather than in the locker to avoid spills and potentially falling on to an unsuspecting passenger, especially those giant metal bottles, they may leave a nasty bump! Save the fruit for the Pav – Double check your carry on before you get off the flight to ensure you have disposed of any fresh fruits, spend your hard-earned cash on more amazing Christmas presents rather than fines! Be present to save santamental cargo – If you are travelling with special Christmas parcels on board, please wait until your fellow passengers have put their bags in the overhead locker, so we can ensure your precious cargo and beautifully wrapped present does not get squashed under a suitcase. Also remember to check your seat pockets for any valuables before leaving the aircraft. Get into the Christmas spirit – Our crew and airports teams are working hard to get you to where you need to be over Christmas, and giving up time with their families so that you can spend time with yours, so they always welcome a smile and really appreciate it when you wish them a Merry Christmas too. Yule be wise to get the Air NZ app – If you’re travelling, keep an eye out on the Air New Zealand app for the latest information on your flight.

