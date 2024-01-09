Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beat The Back-to-work Blues With Air New Zealand’s New Year International Sale

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 10:54 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

New year, new you, new destination?

Kiwis eager to beat the back-to-work blues can lock in their next international trip, with Air New Zealand’s massive 2024 New Year sale.

Tens of thousands of seats are currently on sale across the airline’s international network and will be available to be snapped up until Friday 19 January.

Whether it’s escaping New Zealand for star studded Hollywood, saying gidday to the Sydney Opera House, or experiencing the best of Asian cuisine in Hong Kong, New Zealanders will have plenty of options for their holidays this year.

Deals for those wanting to hop across the Tasman include fares as low as $197 one way from Auckland to Sydney and $209 from Auckland to Melbourne one way.

Those eager for a tropical getaway can escape to New Caledonia, with flights starting at $235 one way, or to Niue from $238 one way. And for those wanting to head further afield, they can jump on a flight to Honolulu from $547, or explore the bright lights of Los Angeles from $697 one way.

Hong Kong and Bali are options for travellers keen to soak up the culture and flavours of Asia, with fares from $716 and $696 respectively.

Air New Zealand General Manager Long Haul Scott Carr says it’s the perfect time for Kiwis keen for more travel in 2024 to snap up fares.

“There’s no better way to start the year than to book an exciting holiday away to look forward to. Whether it’s whisking your family away for a tropical beach holiday or experiencing the bright lights and food and culture of a new city, there’s options to suit every type of traveler.”

Seats are strictly limited and not available on all flights and dates. See www.airnewzealand.co.nz for full details.

