15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 6:10 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

03 April

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be having a great night after each winning $22,215 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Four lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $28,071.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Woolworths Te Awamutu and New World Hillcrest in Hamilton, Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Posts in Rotorua, and Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x2) Auckland 
Countdown St Johns Auckland 
Paper Plus Pukekohe Auckland 
Martina Four Square & Lotto (+PB) Thames 
MyLotto Hamilton 
New World Hillcrest (+PB) Hamilton 
Woolworths Te Awamutu (+PB) Waikato 
Pak n Save Rotorua Rotorua 
Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Posts (+PB) Rotorua 
Praters Four Square Taupo 
The Paper Trail Manawatū-Whanganui 
Coastlands Lotto Paraparaumu 
MyLotto Wellington 
Pak N Save Kilbirnie Wellington 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
