15 Lotto Players Win Second Division
03 April
Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be having a great night after each winning $22,215 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Four lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $28,071.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Woolworths Te Awamutu and New World Hillcrest in Hamilton, Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Posts in Rotorua, and Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Countdown St Johns
|Auckland
|Paper Plus Pukekohe
|Auckland
|Martina Four Square & Lotto (+PB)
|Thames
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|New World Hillcrest (+PB)
|Hamilton
|Woolworths Te Awamutu (+PB)
|Waikato
|Pak n Save Rotorua
|Rotorua
|Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Posts (+PB)
|Rotorua
|Praters Four Square
|Taupo
|The Paper Trail
|Manawatū-Whanganui
|Coastlands Lotto
|Paraparaumu
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|Pak N Save Kilbirnie
|Wellington
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.