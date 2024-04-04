15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

03 April

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be having a great night after each winning $22,215 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Four lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $28,071.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Woolworths Te Awamutu and New World Hillcrest in Hamilton, Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Posts in Rotorua, and Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Auckland Countdown St Johns Auckland Paper Plus Pukekohe Auckland Martina Four Square & Lotto (+PB) Thames MyLotto Hamilton New World Hillcrest (+PB) Hamilton Woolworths Te Awamutu (+PB) Waikato Pak n Save Rotorua Rotorua Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Posts (+PB) Rotorua Praters Four Square Taupo The Paper Trail Manawatū-Whanganui Coastlands Lotto Paraparaumu MyLotto Wellington Pak N Save Kilbirnie Wellington

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

