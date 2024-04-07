Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sensible Step Forward On Immigration Settings

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 4:32 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Ensuring immigration settings are aligned to current labour market and economic conditions is a sensible move, says BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope.

"The immigration system needs to recognise international skills are needed at all levels and be responsive to labour market conditions. Companies are reporting more local people are applying to take up the jobs available.

"Ensuring the immigration system includes suitable checks and balances that those coming to New Zealand are doing jobs where the skills are not available locally was highlighted in the Public Services Commission review of the implementation of new work visa settings.

"New Zealand will always welcome international skills and talent - immigration is a key component of our workforce and we value the contribution people with international skills make to our economy and society," Mr Hope said.

