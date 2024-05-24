Pioneer Energy Acquires 100% Ownership Of Southern Generation

Alexandra, 2024 – In a strategic move to consolidate its generation assets, Pioneer Energy announces the total acquisition of Southern Generation Limited Partnership, a renewable energy development partnership. The Partnership, formerly between Pioneer Energy and Roaring Forties Energy Limited Partnership, owned by The Power Company Ltd and Electricity Invercargill Ltd.

The Southern Generation portfolio includes four North Island hydro stations, two South Island wind farms and one wind farm development in Southland. These assets, previously maintained and operated by Pioneer Energy on behalf of the Partnership will join the wider portfolio of renewable hydro, wind, thermal and waste-to-energy facilities across Aotearoa.

“Consolidating the portfolio will enable the business to achieve better economies of scale, remove duplicated administration and allow for greater synergies between assets and operations” says Fraser Jonker, Pioneer Energy CEO. “By acquiring the Southern generation assets we will streamline our services and allow the business to strengthen its platform for future growth.”

“We would like to thank our partners for the journey we have shared together. Our collective vision to invest in renewable energy for a sustainable future has guided us over the past 9 years and culminated in a successful business partnership.”

Pioneer Energy recently celebrated 100 Years of Energy, proudly supported by its owner the Central Lakes Trust. With a rich history in Central Otago, Pioneer Energy has transformed into a renewable energy developer and operator, managing a nationwide portfolio.

Looking ahead, Pioneer Energy is poised to continue its growth plan with several renewable generation options in the development pipeline alongside the Ōtautahi Christchurch Organics Processing Facility, under the Ecogas partnership it shares with organic resource recovery experts EcoStock.

About Pioneer Energy

Pioneer Energy is an energy company focused on renewable solutions that will benefit our communities for generations to come. Pioneer Energy is a 100% owned subsidiary of Central Lakes Trust. Pioneer Energy has re-injected over $100 million into our communities via dividends. This enables community organisations and charities to provide essential services and deliver community focussed projects. Originally established in 2000 as a result of electricity reforms, Pioneer Energy has roots tracing back to the Otago Central Electric Power Board. Headquartered in Alexandra, Pioneer Energy operates nationwide, with sites spanning from Auckland to Bluff. The company has a diverse portfolio of assets and partnerships, including renewable energy such as hydro, wind and waste to energy schemes, alongside industrial energy solutions and renewable fuel supplies.

