Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Budget 2024: Government Promises To Hike Taxes By Stealth

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is condemning the Government for failing to introduce ongoing annual adjustments to income tax brackets for inflation and calling out the hypocrisy of Nicola Willis using fiscal drag to get back to surplus, after complaining about the same in opposition.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said, “Not only is the Government shortchanging New Zealanders by failing to fully unwind inflation-caused tax hikes since 2010, but the Treasury forecasts show that Ms Willis’ tax take will continue to balloon.

“The impact on the average worker since 2010 is devastating – amounting to an additional $49 a week in tax. Today’s tax reduction is only a partial catch up but without tackling the cause of the problem, Nicola Willis is able to stealthily claw back another $1900 per household by 2028 through fiscal drag.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 