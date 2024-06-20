Mitre 10 Hat Trick: Co-operative Named One Of Top Five Most Reputable Kiwi Businesses For Third Consecutive Year

Mitre 10 New Zealand is delighted to have ranked fourth in the Kantar Corporate Reputation Index for 2024, maintaining its top five ranking for the third year running.

The annual study highlighted Mitre 10’s exceptional performance in trust and responsibility according to consumers. This indicates that New Zealanders see the co-operative as having a positive influence on society, and that it treats its people and the environment well.

“Our high ranking in this year’s index is particularly special as Mitre 10 celebrates its 50th birthday today. We’re incredibly grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us over the years, and this absolutely puts the icing on the cake,” says Mitre 10 New Zealand Chief Marketing Officer Jules Lloyd-Jones.

“This recognition really honours our team members who’ve given their all to serving and supporting customers, partners and local causes across Aotearoa. Even though we’re ‘big-box’ retail, in reality all our stores are locally owned and invested in their communities, and I know they’ll be stoked to see that recognised by Kiwi across the country.

“We’d also like to congratulate Toyota on taking top spot for the first time, an awesome result for them, and to recognise our partner Air New Zealand, who remains in the top three this year, having held the number one spot for nine years.”

The Kantar Corporate Reputation Index measures four pillars of reputation – trust, responsibility, success/leadership, and fairness. It uses Kantar’s global RepZ framework with standardised reputation attributes to rank the reputations of New Zealand’s top consumer-facing businesses. Mitre 10’s overall score of 108 puts it in the company of the most resilient, world-class brands globally.

The Index covers businesses across 17 categories with brands indexed against major competitors in their category to remove industry bias. More than 35,000 New Zealanders have been interviewed over the last 10 years with an average sample size of 500 per category per year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

