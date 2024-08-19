Slight Twist Aims To Shake Up Same-same RTD Category With Natural Range Of Craft-brewed Cocktails

Slight Twist Chilly Bin (Photo/Supplied)

Kiwi drinks company, Beach Booch, has launched a new premium craft-brewed cocktail range that uses only natural ingredients and craft fermentation methods to meet the flavour and ‘go-low’ expectations of today’s consumers.

Created by applying modern mixology skills with unique natural botanicals to ancient craft brewing methods, the Slight Twist range features four classic cocktail-inspired flavours: Ginger Margarita, Citrus Spritz, Mai Tai and Cherry Sling. All are low-sugar, low-carb, vegan and gluten-free.

Co-owners Alistair Kirk and George Wielechowski say that while the RTD market has seen rapid growth, it’s been light on innovation, which has ultimately left consumers with plenty of choice but very few options.

“We want consumers who make informed and mindful decisions to be rewarded with a naturally refreshing drink that not only cuts out any nasties but tastes better than anything else out there in the wider RTD market. When we looked at the ‘low-calorie’ options, we couldn’t find one that didn’t involve a compromise, be this on flavour, ingredients, production or convenience,” says Kirk.

“Rather than add more of the same, we’ve used naturally brewed alcohol rather than distilled spirits and real ingredients rather than artificial flavourings, extracts, preservatives and lab-grown sweeteners. This has allowed us to deliver all the flavour, kick and low-calorie composition that we know consumers want, but in a drink that will be kinder on the body,” add­s Wielechowski.

Being craft-brewed means that that consumers can find the 250ml can four-packs in their local supermarket – the ability to add a cocktail selection to the weekly shop a further ‘slight twist’ to the norm.

“At a refreshing 5.8% ABV, we see Slight Twist as a good buzz drink that fits with a good buzz lifestyle. The subtly-complex flavour combinations can be enjoyed equally out of the can or as a curated at-home cocktail moment – a guilt-free treat in the trolley you can enjoy your own way,” says Kirk.

Slight Twist is currently being ‘soft-launched’ across the country, in selected New World supermarkets nationwide. It’s also available to purchase online at www.slight-twist.co.nz

About Beach Booch Ltd

Beach Booch is two mates, Ali and George, who share a love for New Zealand and a vision that we all deserve to celebrate life’s great moments with a cleaner, zero-compromise choice of beverage. Their story began with the launch of Beach Booch Hard Kombucha and continues now with Slight Twist canned cocktails. Both are craft-brewed in small batches here in Aotearoa, using only natural ingredients and no distilled spirits.

