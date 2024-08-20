Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Acquires Huckleberry

Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd, has acquired the intellectual assets of Huckleberry 2021 Ltd (In Liquidation). This follows a similar acquisition earlier in 2024 where Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd acquired the intellectual assets of Supie.

The first Huckleberry Farms store opened in Greenlane, Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) in the early 1990’s until it was rebranded as Huckleberry in 2015. When Huckleberry 2021 Ltd was placed in Liquidation in late May 2024 it operated 3 Organic Grocery Stores, all in Auckland.

Both these acquisitions are a way for us to engage with customers, primarily through email, who have already shown a desire to support an independent grocery business, commented Wayne Kennerley, CEO of Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd.

As a small business we need to find innovative ways to reach out to new customers for our small but growing Paddock to Pantry online grocery offer. Being able to tell customers they continue to have an independent, family owned, grocery offer that delivers New Zealand wide, is our key message commented Kennerley.

For those Huckleberry customers who signed up to receive marketing updates we will be encouraging them to check out our Paddock to Pantry online grocery store with specific specials, with the opportunity to opt out at any time.

