Pair Get $25,000 Fine And 300 Hours Community Work Over Illegal Slaughter And Sales Of Pigs

An Auckland woman has been fined $25,245 and an Auckland man has been ordered to do 300 hours of community work for the illegal slaughter and sales of pigs.

Following a successful investigation and prosecution by New Zealand Food Safety, Suli Rachael Rejoice Adimim (43) and Bruce Baru Luke Vunipola (38) were both sentenced in the Papakura District Court on 29 January on seven charges under the Animal Products Act, and one charge under the Animal Welfare Act.

“This so-called homekill business was not registered as required under the Animal Products Act, meaning they were operating without a risk management programme,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general, Vincent Arbuckle.

“By failing to do this, they avoided meeting vital checks and balances in our food safety system that are there to keep consumers safe.

“While someone buying one of these pigs may have considered it a great deal, their health was potentially put at risk because of the pair’s illegal behaviour.”

Following a complaint from a member of the public in July 2022 – concerning the welfare of pigs on a farm and claims they had seen farmers killing and selling pigs – an Animal Welfare Inspector visited the property and spoke with Mr Vunipola. They observed butchering facilities and a whiteboard with the names of customers and details on pigs sold. This visit led to a wider investigation, which included a covert Food Safety investigator buying a live pig that would be killed on site for $310 cash in October 2022.

In November 2022, Mr Vunipola was served a Notice of Direction under the Animal Products Act prohibiting him from operating as a homekill provider as he did not have a registered risk management programme. He was provided education and information on how to operate legally, which he acknowledged understanding.

However, Food Safety investigators found the illegal slaughter and selling of pigs continued when another covert investigator was offered a pig for sale in November by Mr Vunipola’s associate, Ms Adimim, for which the Food Safety investigator paid $220 cash. Ms Adimim was served the same Notice of Direction as Mr Vunipola, but investigators found the sales continued, and charges were laid against the pair.

“This was an organised operation. During the period of investigation, it was found they illegally sold 222 pigs and four sheep, for which they earned nearly $60,000,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“The majority of operators in New Zealand follow the rules and understand the importance of doing so to keep consumers safe.

“When we find evidence of people deliberately flouting the law, we take action and there are consequences as we’ve seen from the court’s response.”

Animal welfare is everyone's responsibility and MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.

More information on the Code of Welfare: Commercial Slaughter can be found here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/animals/animal-welfare/codes/all-animal-welfare-codes/code-of-welfare-commercial-slaughter/

