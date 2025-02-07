Remutaka Tunnel Renewal Complete, Trains Back In Service Monday Morning

Remutaka Tunnel (Photo/Supplied)

This Monday, trains between Masterton and Wellington are back in service, following the complete overhaul of the 70-year-old railway line inside the Remutaka Tunnel.

KiwiRail has had a 150-strong crew working around the clock inside the tunnel since Boxing Day to finish the renewal project ahead of Monday’s first passenger service. It has involved the installation of almost 9km of new track, more than 15,000 sleepers, over 10,000 tonnes of ballast, and 47 days of bus replacements for Wairarapa commuters.

KiwiRail’s Chief Planning and Asset Development Officer Dave Gordon says the new rail infrastructure means this important connection between Wairarapa and Wellington is here to stay.

“It is a mighty milestone. This is the first time the tunnel has had any significant work done on it since first opening in 1955. It is now equipped with modern composite sleepers and 50kg rail that will easily cater to increased services, and ensures the future resilience of the line.

At 8.8 kilometres long, the confined space and limited access, engineering innovation has been a big part of the project. An industrial-sized conveyor system was purpose built early on to test a different way to efficiently remove large quantities of old ballast (gravel) from inside the tunnel. A digital ‘tunnel simulator’ that mimics the environment inside the tunnel was also key to engaging the crew in crucial health and safety planning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The environment inside New Zealand’s second longest tunnel is tough, and the work has thrown up plenty of challenges along the way – extremely dry conditions at the tunnel’s most central point was one. Another challenge was no way to get standard excavators or transporters in or out of the confined space.

“I’m extremely proud of the team who planned and practiced throughout the year, and then used innovation to problem-solve their way to a successful outcome.

“We know the work has been disruptive and we appreciate the support of the community while we’ve had people and machinery busy working in their neighbourhoods.

“It’s been over a month since trains have been running in the Wairarapa. We remind people to be cautious whenever approaching a level crossing. Always stop and look both ways for trains,” Dave Gordon says.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter thanks Metlink passengers for their patience with buses replacing trains over summer.

“At 47 days, this rail closure has been longer than usual. KiwiRail have worked around the clock to complete the critical upgrades, futureproofing the Remutaka Tunnel and paving the way for the new hybrid trains coming 2028-29,” Cr Daran Ponter says.

“This is yet another major infrastructure project that will improve Wellington’s rail network, as we work towards faster, more frequent services and a resilient network our commuters can rely on.”

Visit Metlink for the Wairarapa Line timetable.

© Scoop Media

