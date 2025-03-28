Auckland Man Who Illegally Killed And Sold Pigs Fined $8,000

An Auckland man who illegally killed and sold pigs and a chicken has been fined $8,000.

Peni Naivaluvou (64) was sentenced in the Papakura District Court today (28/3/25) on three charges under the Animal Products Act, following a successful prosecution by New Zealand Food Safety investigators.

He was fined $4,000 for the illegal slaughter of the animals, $2,000 for selling the animal meat and $2,000 for failing to comply with a notice of direction to stop the home kill operation.

"This home kill business was not registered as required under the Animal Products Act, meaning they were operating unlawfully and not subject to the food hygiene standards and meat inspection checks that all registered meat processors meet,” says New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director General, Vincent Arbuckle.

“Those who try to avoid registration and operate outside New Zealand’s stringent food safety rules are taking unacceptable risks with consumer safety and putting our international reputation at risk.”

During an investigation (2022 to 2023), a covert Food Safety investigator bought a slaughtered pig from Mr Naivaluvou. Mr Naivaluvou was then served a Notice of Direction under the Animal Products Act which prohibited him from killing or selling animals, but he ignored the directive and carried out additional sales to covert Food Safety investigators.

“Mr Naivaluvou told New Zealand Food Safety investigators he understood the requirements of the Notice of Direction but continued to operate as an illegal home kill business, slaughtering pigs and at least one chicken,” says Mr Arbuckle.

"The majority of operators in New Zealand follow the rules because they want to make sure they are keeping their customers safe.

"When we find evidence of people deliberately flouting the law, we take action and there are consequences - as we’ve seen from the court’s response."

