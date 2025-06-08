Skills Group To Transition To A Charitable Trust

The Skills Organisation is entering a new chapter to deepen its impact on vocational education across New Zealand, with its Members voting to transition the organisation from an incorporated society to a charitable trust.

The decision follows a comprehensive review by the Skills Group Board, which aimed to align the organisation’s legal structure with its long-term goals as a Private Training Establishment, while maintaining its commitment to its core charitable purpose of providing high-quality vocational education and training.

Skills Organisation Chairman Tim Gibson says he was pleased with the strong support from Members for this important change.

“The decision follows careful consideration and an independent review by the Hon. Murray McCully,” Tim says.

“The review confirmed that the incorporated society model worked well for Skills in the past, but it no longer suits the needs of a large, modern vocational training business that requires significant investment and the ability to respond quickly to industry changes.

“Transitioning to a Charitable Trust will help us better serve the vocational education sector and strengthen Skills’ ability to partner with industry and all stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of the workforce. We’re excited about what this next chapter enables. It ensures Skills is fit-for-purpose for the future of work in New Zealand.”

While the legal structure will change the day-to-day operations at Skills will continue as normal.

“The change will not affect the delivery of current training programmes or services.”

Skills’ transition to a Charitable Trust reflects its ongoing commitment to providing effective, relevant training that supports the development of New Zealand’s workforce.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

