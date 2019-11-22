World Series of Darts Set for Hamilton Return in 2020



November 22, 2019

THE PDC's World Series of Darts is to return to Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on August 21-22 2020 following the huge success of the NZ Darts Masters earlier this year.

World number one Michael van Gerwen took victory when the World Series made its Hamilton debut in 2019 as part of the international circuit of events held annually.

2019 World Matchplay champion Rob Cross, former World Champion Gary Anderson and colourful Peter Wright also competed in Hamilton this year and would be in line to return in 2020.

The eight PDC stars travelling to New Zealand may also include Gerwyn Price, who recently won his second successive Grand Slam of Darts title in the UK and has moved up to third on the PDC Order of Merit.

Eight Oceanic representatives will also compete as the top talents from New Zealand and Australia take on the sport's biggest names in the two-day World Series event.

"It's fantastic for us to be able to return to Hamilton for the NZ Darts Masters in 2020, following what was a really successful debut at the Claudelands Arena in August," said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter.

"The World Series of Darts continues to go from strength to strength and the NZ Darts Masters will be our last of six worldwide events in 2020 as our top stars compete globally against the best local talent.

"It's been great to see the progression of darts in New Zealand in recent years as more players make their mark at the top level, and this will be another great opportunity for them to play against the sport's top names in front of their home fans."

Hamilton City Council General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events Sean Murray said: “We’re excited to welcome the NZ Darts Masters back to Claudelands for a second consecutive year.

“The NZ Darts Masters was a highlight on Claudelands’ event calendar this year and we’re thrilled to see the top players in darts return next year. We look forward to building on the success of the inaugural tournament and providing an even better experience for fans in 2020.”

Tickets for the 2020 NZ Darts Masters will go on sale in January, however fans can sign up to receive further information via https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=DARTWAIT. Ticket prices and session times will be confirmed in due course.

2020 NZ Darts Masters

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Friday August 21

First Round x8

Saturday August 22

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, Final

