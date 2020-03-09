2020 Royal Easter Show Wine Awards Winners



The prestigious Royal Easter Show Wine Awards took place at The Pullman Hotel on Saturday 7th March.

Hawkes Bay winery Church Road McDonald Series Chardonnay 2018 takes home the Champion Wine award at the 2020 Royal Easter Show Wine Awards.

Awards Director, Terry Dunleavy said “The judges were impressed by overall general high quality of entries this year, especially in the varieties Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. Not only was there an increase in the number of gold medals award to the top Sauvignon Blancs, but the wines revealed greater diversity of styles, more complexity and showed stronger evidence of the flinty, minerally flavours that the variety can achieve.”

"With Chardonnay, there was this year a less heavy-handed approaching to the winemaking, allowing the variety to better express New Zealand’s natural cool climate capacity to accentuate fruit flavours and varietal characters.”

"All in all, this year’s show demonstrated why there is such a demand from now over 100 countries throughout the world for our wines based on their clean and distinctive varietal characters that distinguish our wines from those of older, longer established wine regions that sell for prices much higher than ours. Not only is our future as a wine export nation assured and capable of further growth, but when all the other goodies that we export come to a table overseas, it is only the bottle of wine with its label intact that proudly proclaims its country of origin,” said Dunleavy.

The Royal Easter Show Wine Awards have been running for 68 years, our country's oldest wine competition. The Awards Dinner celebrates the excellence that New Zealand wines have achieved throughout the world.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/2020_Trophy_Winners_Royal_Easter_Show_Wine_Awards_Dinner.pdf

