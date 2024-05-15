Students Concerned Over Massey University Leasing Out Campus Space

Massey University has sparked concerns among students, faculty, and staff as the institution has announced the relocation of key academic and research functions from three major buildings on its Ōtehā Auckland campus.

The decision, ostensibly aimed at revitalising the campus and optimising space, aligns with a broader strategy to reduce the university's gross floor area. However, Massey Students Association President Hennessey Wilson says that it prioritises financial gain at the expense of the university's core mission, which is education and research. Wilson says, “Students have raised concerns about the transparency of the decision and are concerned by not knowing who will be leasing the space.”

The university has communicated that the specific needs of teaching, learning, and research will be considered during this transition. Yet, Wilson questions how these changes will affect the educational environment and whether adequate alternative spaces will be provided by the university.

Wilson says the engagement of external consultants and companies to assess and plan space usage has been met with scepticism. He says there’s a need for more student-inclusive participation in the decision-making process.

Massey Students’ Association Kaiwhakahaere Micah Geiringer says, "Massey claims to be a Tiriti-led organisation, however, we have yet to see any meaningful consultation with Māori students. Te Pou Hono – Connection, is one of Massey's strategic pillars; how exactly does leasing out half of the campus encourage connection?"

As Massey University proceeds with these significant changes, Wilson says that a “re-evaluation of priorities needs to happen to ensure that educational integrity and quality are not further compromised in the pursuit of financial gain.”

