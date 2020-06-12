Hikurangi And Mauao Dominant In Latest Round Of Matches

Hikurangi has continued its dominant form in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League, notching up another win to remain on course for the semi-finals.

The table topping team has beaten Rangitoto 2-1 after convincing wins for twin brothers Rubin and Oliver Statham. Oliver was on court first and dispatched Caelan Potts 6-0 6-1 in just 58 minutes. Kiwi number one Rubin Statham then eased to a 6-1 6-1 win over Alex Hunt in the second singles match.

The world number 11 ranked doubles player Michael Venus and Matt Alexander teamed up in the doubles for Rangitoto and they beat Rubin Statham and Daniel Rowe 6-1 6-3 to gain a consolation point.

The other tie pitted second placed Mauao against Matairangi. Finn Reynolds was impressive in a 6-3 6-0 victory over Satchel Benn in just one hour and three minutes.

Macsen Sisam then secured the tie for Mauao with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Finn’s brother Rob Reynolds. Finn Reynolds then teamed with Zach Whaanga to complete a clean sweep with a 6-2 6-3 win over Francisco Mendieta and Satchell Benn.

Hikurangi remain on top of the table just ahead of Mauao.

There are four ties on Friday with Aoraki playing Rangitoto, Hikurangi up against Tongariro, Horokoau playing Matairangi and Mauao meeting Taranaki.

Meanwhile Tennis NZ has announced all donations for entry to the Albany Tennis Park for the remainder of the tournament will go to the Ace Charitable Trust.

Established in 2019 by the International Lawn Tennis Club of New Zealand, the ACE Programme teaches life skills to disadvantaged children through the medium of tennis tuition.

The ACE Programme is a series of 8 lessons that combines basic tennis tuition with life skills such as respect, responsibility, honesty, and resilience.

The Ace Programme is currently working with decile 1 primary and intermediate schools in South Auckland and aims to expand to run multiple courses throughout the country with a group of ACE Programme accredited coaches.

