Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hikurangi And Mauao Dominant In Latest Round Of Matches

Friday, 12 June 2020, 6:44 am
Press Release: NZ Premier League Tennis

Hikurangi has continued its dominant form in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League, notching up another win to remain on course for the semi-finals.

The table topping team has beaten Rangitoto 2-1 after convincing wins for twin brothers Rubin and Oliver Statham. Oliver was on court first and dispatched Caelan Potts 6-0 6-1 in just 58 minutes. Kiwi number one Rubin Statham then eased to a 6-1 6-1 win over Alex Hunt in the second singles match.

The world number 11 ranked doubles player Michael Venus and Matt Alexander teamed up in the doubles for Rangitoto and they beat Rubin Statham and Daniel Rowe 6-1 6-3 to gain a consolation point.

The other tie pitted second placed Mauao against Matairangi. Finn Reynolds was impressive in a 6-3 6-0 victory over Satchel Benn in just one hour and three minutes.

Macsen Sisam then secured the tie for Mauao with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Finn’s brother Rob Reynolds. Finn Reynolds then teamed with Zach Whaanga to complete a clean sweep with a 6-2 6-3 win over Francisco Mendieta and Satchell Benn.

Hikurangi remain on top of the table just ahead of Mauao.

There are four ties on Friday with Aoraki playing Rangitoto, Hikurangi up against Tongariro, Horokoau playing Matairangi and Mauao meeting Taranaki.

Meanwhile Tennis NZ has announced all donations for entry to the Albany Tennis Park for the remainder of the tournament will go to the Ace Charitable Trust.

Established in 2019 by the International Lawn Tennis Club of New Zealand, the ACE Programme teaches life skills to disadvantaged children through the medium of tennis tuition.

The ACE Programme is a series of 8 lessons that combines basic tennis tuition with life skills such as respect, responsibility, honesty, and resilience.

The Ace Programme is currently working with decile 1 primary and intermediate schools in South Auckland and aims to expand to run multiple courses throughout the country with a group of ACE Programme accredited coaches.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Premier League Tennis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 