Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Grow Digital Marketing Sponsors Waikato’s Premier Football Team, The Hamilton Wanderers.

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Grow Digital Marketing

Waikato, New Zealand – Grow Digital Marketing is proud to announce its 2020 sponsorship of premier football club, the Hamilton Wanderers.

The partnership comes as Grow Digital Marketing consolidates its expansion into the Waikato business community, following years of successful service to Auckland businesses.

Managing Director of Grow Digital Marketing Waikato, Ash Singh, says with many Waikato businesses resuming activity, following up to seven weeks of total shutdown, the sense of community created by the Wanderers is more important than ever. “Grow Digital is committed to supporting the economic and social recovery of the Waikato community through support to the region’s economy, business operations and events, and the sponsorship of its premier football team is a first step towards achieving this. This partnership will not only help the team to thrive, it will help to promote sport and recreation to the wider Waikato community. We need to support local wherever we can.”

Ash says Grow Digital Marketing is also working to grow Waikato’s economy by strengthening the digital marketing skills and strategies of local companies, big and small. “Grow appreciates the Waikato’s strong economic production and community spirit and strongly believes in this region’s future. As a marketing agency and business consultancy at heart, we want to see Waikato companies grow and thrive.”

It’s not the first time Grow Digital Marketing has made headlines in the local community, with the business winning the Peoples’ Choice Award at the Business Expo in Hamilton in September 2019.

To contact Grow Digital Marketing about its services and partnerships, please email ash@growdigitalmarketing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Grow Digital Marketing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 