Grow Digital Marketing Sponsors Waikato’s Premier Football Team, The Hamilton Wanderers.

Waikato, New Zealand – Grow Digital Marketing is proud to announce its 2020 sponsorship of premier football club, the Hamilton Wanderers.

The partnership comes as Grow Digital Marketing consolidates its expansion into the Waikato business community, following years of successful service to Auckland businesses.

Managing Director of Grow Digital Marketing Waikato, Ash Singh, says with many Waikato businesses resuming activity, following up to seven weeks of total shutdown, the sense of community created by the Wanderers is more important than ever. “Grow Digital is committed to supporting the economic and social recovery of the Waikato community through support to the region’s economy, business operations and events, and the sponsorship of its premier football team is a first step towards achieving this. This partnership will not only help the team to thrive, it will help to promote sport and recreation to the wider Waikato community. We need to support local wherever we can.”

Ash says Grow Digital Marketing is also working to grow Waikato’s economy by strengthening the digital marketing skills and strategies of local companies, big and small. “Grow appreciates the Waikato’s strong economic production and community spirit and strongly believes in this region’s future. As a marketing agency and business consultancy at heart, we want to see Waikato companies grow and thrive.”

It’s not the first time Grow Digital Marketing has made headlines in the local community, with the business winning the Peoples’ Choice Award at the Business Expo in Hamilton in September 2019.

To contact Grow Digital Marketing about its services and partnerships, please email ash@growdigitalmarketing.co.nz

