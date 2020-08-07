Gareth Thomas Returns With New Single, My Dog

Gareth Thomas is a DIY musical achitect, a creator of colourful indie-pop and a member of local music legends Goodshirt. Today he delivers his brand new solo single, My Dog.

This is Gareth’s first release since 2016’s long player Fizzy Milk, and contributions to Fazerdaze’s 2017 album Morningside. My Dog tells a pulsing two-fold story and thematically embraces the paradox of choice.

On one hand, My Dog is an atypically upbeat song about mental health, and the Black Dog that can lie in wait for us all. On the other, it’s a story about the family dog and and his great moment of escape. For man and canine, both well-worn avenues converge to the same emotional response. Gareth elaborates;

"Our dog didn’t come home for two days. Late at night I found the panicked little guy halfway across New Plymouth. He was running up Tukapa Street frantically looking left to right to left to right. Too many corners to choose from. Panting furiously, his heart beating in a flutter and his eyes were glazed over. That was exactly how I felt. Too many turns to choose from, too many decisions and too many expectations."

The skeleton of My Dog was formed in Gareth’s bedroom, built with a brand new Moog Synth, then fleshed out at Roundhead Studio during a session with sound engineer Simon Gooding, who added vocals and drums to the track. Delightfully electronic and supremely catchy, the song is accompanied by a slick and simple video that harks back to a simpler digital time.

Displaying the innate ability to create the kind of hooks that have propelled Goodshirt tracks Sophie, Buck It Up, and Lucy into the top of the NZ charts, alongside a serious collection of music awards and nominations, Gareth’s new solo release, My Dog, heralds a brand-new collection of intimately crafted material that will release over the coming months. Expect a new album, bursting with quirky pop nuggets and observational tunes in 2021.

You can also see Gareth Thomas play at the multi-venue extravaganza, The Others Way, which takes over Tāmaki Makaurau’s central city Karangahape Road district on Friday 11 September.

My Dog is out now through all digital streaming platforms.

