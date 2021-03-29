Paakiwaha Promo Monday 22nd March 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Neville Baker kicks off the show with his whakaaro on the apology by the Catholic Church to survivors of abuse under its watch.

Māori housing advocate Tommy Wilson recaps his experience at last week's Waitangi Tribunal hearing on housing. He wants grassroots Māori organisations to take the lead in addressing the country's homelessness issue.

The former chair of Unitec's Māori council, Tui Ah Loo, tunes in to discuss a meeting she attended with Tertiary governing board Te Pūkenga last Friday. She says the board apologised for the way her, her whanau and Māori Unitec were treated.

Famed photographer John Miller discusses his latest exhibition as part of the Auckland Art's Festival.

Richard Woodman wraps up the proceedings at the Ōhaeawai commemorations celebrated over the weekend.

Massey Deputy Vice-Chancellor Māori, Professor Meihana Durie, calls in to talk about the new marae at the centre of the university’s Pukeahu campus in Wellington. He says Te Rau Karamu Marae will enhance and enrich the experience of each and every Massey student.

The Māoriland Film Festival's Tainui Stephens tunes in to cap off the festival and discuss an opportunity for Maori filmmakers to turn their brilliant idea into production-ready projects.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

© Scoop Media

