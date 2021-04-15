Terei Tonight Back By Popular Demand – On Māori Television

One of New Zealand’s most loved entertainers, Pio Terei, reunites with social media superstar, Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams, in a new series of PIO TEREI TONIGHT premiering on Māori Television on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 8.30 PM.

Described as the Kiwi version of the Graham Norton talk show, PIO TEREI TONIGHT sees the hard case fulla facing off with celebrity guests every week for insightful kōrero, live music and lots of laughter.

“This is what people can look forward to every Wednesday night – a reflection of ourselves as we laugh, listen and be entertained by some of our best,” says Pio. “That’s got to be good for our wairua and it just makes good telly!”

The hugely popular Nix – with nearly 400,000 followers on Facebook – launches her own Agony Aunt-type segment in the second series of PIO TEREI TONIGHT, dishing out no-nonsense advice to viewers at home.

The Huntly mum also stars as ‘Saint Nix’ as she seeks out deserving people who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

“One of my best feel goods is seeing Nix grow in this space,” says Pio. “We have a huge respect and honesty for each other and I’m looking forward to our journey.”

While the hour-long show features plenty of humour and entertainment, there is also a more serious side that focuses on issues of relevance to the studio audience as well as answering questions submitted by viewers.

Returning among the new characters and segments is the ‘Surprise Singer’ – someone set up by their whānau or workmates. Pio himself will spring a surprise on the unsuspecting talent with an offer to ‘come sing with us’ in the studio.

“I love the people interaction. It’s always fun to feature the stars but everyone is a bit of a star and creating a place for others to shine is such a buzz.”

TEREI TONIGHT will also showcase the career of a legendary musician with Pio joining the house band to perform one of the singer’s hit songs.

Each show concludes with ‘Pio’s Point’, a special moment where Pio speaks directly to viewers about some of the challenges in life that get thrown their way.

Pio says he was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the first series.

“I think this second series gives us the chance to improve on things to the point where I can confidently say – there’s nothing quite like this on television in Aotearoa!”

PIO TEREI TONIGHT premieres on Māori Television on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 8.30 PM.

