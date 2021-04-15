Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Terei Tonight Back By Popular Demand – On Māori Television

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 8:39 am
Press Release: Maori TV

One of New Zealand’s most loved entertainers, Pio Terei, reunites with social media superstar, Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams, in a new series of PIO TEREI TONIGHT premiering on Māori Television on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 8.30 PM.

Described as the Kiwi version of the Graham Norton talk show, PIO TEREI TONIGHT sees the hard case fulla facing off with celebrity guests every week for insightful kōrero, live music and lots of laughter.

“This is what people can look forward to every Wednesday night – a reflection of ourselves as we laugh, listen and be entertained by some of our best,” says Pio. “That’s got to be good for our wairua and it just makes good telly!”

The hugely popular Nix – with nearly 400,000 followers on Facebook – launches her own Agony Aunt-type segment in the second series of PIO TEREI TONIGHT, dishing out no-nonsense advice to viewers at home.

The Huntly mum also stars as ‘Saint Nix’ as she seeks out deserving people who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

“One of my best feel goods is seeing Nix grow in this space,” says Pio. “We have a huge respect and honesty for each other and I’m looking forward to our journey.”

While the hour-long show features plenty of humour and entertainment, there is also a more serious side that focuses on issues of relevance to the studio audience as well as answering questions submitted by viewers.

Returning among the new characters and segments is the ‘Surprise Singer’ – someone set up by their whānau or workmates. Pio himself will spring a surprise on the unsuspecting talent with an offer to ‘come sing with us’ in the studio.

“I love the people interaction. It’s always fun to feature the stars but everyone is a bit of a star and creating a place for others to shine is such a buzz.”

TEREI TONIGHT will also showcase the career of a legendary musician with Pio joining the house band to perform one of the singer’s hit songs.

Each show concludes with ‘Pio’s Point’, a special moment where Pio speaks directly to viewers about some of the challenges in life that get thrown their way.

Pio says he was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the first series.

“I think this second series gives us the chance to improve on things to the point where I can confidently say – there’s nothing quite like this on television in Aotearoa!”

PIO TEREI TONIGHT premieres on Māori Television on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 8.30 PM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 