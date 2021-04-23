Media Release: Kings Of Leon Announce Return To New Zealand!

Following the release of their recent New Zealand Number Two album ‘When You See Yourself’, Kings of Leon are delighted to announce their first Auckland show in over 12 years. The set will include songs from all 8 of their albums.

KINGS OF LEON NEW ZEALAND 2022

WEDNESDAY 23 MARCH, AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA

Caleb (guitar, vocals) said “We want to get back to New Zealand, it is stunningly beautiful. I remember the first time we were there, we were all kind of stunned – it felt like we were in a different world.”

Nathan (drums) added: “We’re so looking forward to getting back out on the road with our touring family: we still have the same sound man and guitar tech that we had on our very first show and we also have cousins that are part of our crew. But, most of all, it’s the shared experience of performing in front of our fans from all corners of the globe, in person, that we miss. Let’s all come together and celebrate the power of live music.”

Since Kings of Leon first captivated a global audience with the release of their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, back in 2003, New Zealand has been obsessed with this band of brothers (and one cousin). Kings of Leon have had an astounding FIVE #1 albums in New Zealand with Because Of The Times; Come Around Sundown; Mechanical Bull and WALLS all taking the top spot on the charts. Only By The Night not only went to number 1 on the album charts, it also became New Zealand’s second best-selling album of the whole year and contains the band’s three most-streamed songs in this country – the 3x Platinum Sex On Fire, 2x Platinum Use Somebody and Platinum Closer.

These 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified Tennessee rockers have sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles, worldwide to date.

After honing their craft for 20 years, Kings of Leon have cemented their position as one of the world’s top rock acts, headlining international bucket-list festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza’s in Chicago, Berlin, Sao Paulo and Santiago, to name but a few, along with a record breaking 4 nights at London’s Hyde Park.

Paul Dainty, AM President/CEO said, “Kings of Leon’s shows have never been anything short of phenomenal and this time around the band will also be riding high after celebrating a huge new album in New Zealand. We can’t wait to welcome Kings of Leon back into Auckland.”

