NZ's Dynamic Folk Troubadour Graeme James Announces Nationwide Tour

Friday, 28 May 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: The Label

Internationally acclaimed Kiwi folk artist Graeme James announces a nationwide tour of Aotearoa this June-August. His upcoming EP Field Notes on an Endless Day, is out July 30th. Listen to the first single ‘The Angel of St. GeorgeHERE.

One of New Zealand’s most streamed indie artists (with over 40 million combined streams on Spotify alone), Graeme James relocated to Northern Europe in 2018 to tour internationally and release 2019’s full-length album The Long Way Home. He has spent the last 18 months in his adopted home in The Netherlands in an intense Covid-19 lockdown which provided the opportunity to record an ambitious four-part EP project. While the EP release dates correspond to the Northern European seasons, Graeme is ecstatic to play its entire catalogue (plus some old gems) to his loyal Kiwi fanbase this Winter.

Graeme shares, "After the roller-coaster ride of 2020 I feel incredibly blessed to be back from Europe for a season and have the opportunity to play live music in New Zealand. My last proper tour was actually in the US at the end of 2019 and I can honestly say that the 18-month break from my usual touring schedule has been wonderful for my creative process.

“For someone who isn’t so good at slowing down, there have been a lot of silver linings in amongst the hardships of the last year - not least the opportunity to record 24 new songs as part of a 4 EP project inspired by the seasons.

“It’s great to be back in my hometown of Taranaki and I can’t wait to share new songs and stories around this beautiful country."

Graeme James Seasons Tour

Friday June 25th - NELSON, The Boathouse
Saturday July 3rd - WANAKA, TBA
Saturday July 10th - CHRISTCHURCH, Blue Smoke
Sunday July 11th - PICTON, Le Cafe
Saturday July 17th - WELLINGTON, Meow
Friday July 23rd - PALMERSTON NORTH, The Globe
Saturday July 24th - QUEENSTOWN, Sherwood
Thursday July 29th - TAURANGA, Totara Street
Friday July 30th - Saturday July 31st - NEW PLYMOUTH, 4th Wall
Sunday August 1st - TAUPO, TBA
Friday August 6th - HAMILTON, The Meteor
Friday August 13th - AUCKLAND, The Tuning Fork

TICKETS ON SALE NOW - from www.graemejamesmusic.com

All of the artwork related to the seasonal EPs are drawn by Graeme himself. Download single artwork HERE.

In 2020, Graeme announced an ambitious 12 month, four EP project exploring the emotional landscape of each of the four seasons. His upcoming EP Field Notes on an Endless Day, out July 30th, is the final instalment and explores the timelessness of summer, explains Graeme. "As the flirtations of Spring ripen into the romance of summer, life takes on an endless quality. It is a season of abundance, fulfilment and joy, where the days blend into one another and life stands still under the slow summer sun."

Out now, the EP’s first single ‘The Angel of St. George’ was written in the weeks following an “unexpectedly life-changing summer holiday” in Venice. Upon release last Friday, global playlist features include Spotify's Fresh Folk and Apple Music's New Music Daily. Graeme says of the song, “After initially planning to skip the city altogether, my wife and I experienced a series of beautifully serendipitous moments in Venice. The whole weekend felt like a divinely inspired reminder to embrace who we were made to be.
“I see the light return to your skies
In the city that rides upon the water”

Field Notes on an Endless Day EP follows Old Storms in New Places, which came out in September 2020 at the same time as the autumnal equinox (listen here). Next came The Weight Of Many Winters, which, as the title suggests, is inspired by the emotional and physical landscape of the winter season. This EP featured 'The Voyage Of James Caird,' which Rolling Stone named a “Song You Need To Know,” saying Graeme “revives the lost art of the shipwreck song.” Listen to The Weight Of Many Winters HERE. His most recent Spring-themed EP, A Sea of Infinite Possibilities, is described as “an exuberant celebration of life and all of its joys”.

Though he is now based in the Netherlands, Graeme spent the last number of years building a large and loyal fan base throughout New Zealand and beyond with his carefully crafted multi-instrumental soundscapes. His captivating and dynamic live shows are performed as a one-man band with the aid of a loop pedal to layer violin, guitar, bass, baritone ukulele, banjo, mandolin, accordion, harmonica and percussion. With Graeme's shows regularly selling out in advance you won’t want to miss the chance to see this award-winning artist live in Aotearoa.

Graeme James Seasons Tour - Tickets ON SALE NOW at www.graemejamesmusic.com

Listen to 'The Angel of St. George' HERE

