Sharko Drops Sales Trailer: Documentary On New Zealand Rugby League Legend Mark Graham

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Scope Red

Mark Graham (left) Luke Graham (right) and Jack Graham with footy.

SHARKO the feature documentary drama about New Zealand Rugby League legend Mark Graham told through the eyes of his filmmaker son Luke has released its Sales Trailer in the lead up production commencing from July.

The Sales Trailer was made with assistance from The Post Lounge, The Solid State, Gladstone Regional Council and Screen Queensland, whom have supported from its conception.

“The idea for SHARKO began over a conversation with dad. There was so much of his life that I wanted to know. I also wanted to celebrate his career and the game of rugby league” Filmmaker Luke Graham.

SHARKO is the second feature length rugby league film by Luke Graham. BROKE was released in 2016 and become an international festival gem and theatrical success story throughout Australian and New Zealand, far outshining its micro budget.

“The project has been in development for the past five years and I am very excited to take the next step alongside our partners and supporters” Luke Graham.

SHARKO has already received crucial funding from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, grants from state, local government and organisations, also it has the support of key rugby league clubs and greats of the game.

As a young boy, Luke would run up and down the sidelines as the North Sydney Bears ball-boy while his famous dad would put his body on the line, week in and week out to the game he loved. Now a father himself, SHARKO will be a love letter his hero and will be about footy, family and fatherhood.

“SHARKO looks at the human side behind one of the world’s most brutal sports, during its golden era, the 80’s. Most importantly it will be about my idol, my Superman” Luke Graham.

