Coastlands Aquatic Centre Hosts World-record Setting Event

The North Island Masters’ Short Course Championship event held recently at the Coastlands Aquatic Centre resulted in two world records being set by Robyn Crotty of Christchurch, reports the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Robyn’s records were in the 60-64 age group for the 400-metre individual medley and the 800-metre free style events.

A further 30 New Zealand records were set, including two by Kāpiti resident, Phoebe Nelson in the 20-24 age group for the 50 and 100 metre free style races.

Marco Cecioni, President of the Raumati Masters’ Swimming Club said more than 90 people from around the country competed in the two-day event.

“The last time a world record was set at a New Zealand Masters’ swim meet was in 2013,” said Mr Cecioni.

“The great facilities and people we have here in Kāpiti were certainly part of the winning formula. The Aquatics team reduced the temperature of the pool to create what the athletes described as “fast water”.”

Steve Millar, Council’s Aquatic Facilities Manager says the hosting the recent Masters’ Games is a feather in cap for the Coastlands Aquatic Centre.

“We know hosting events like this disrupt our normal operating schedule which can be inconvenient for some people, but they’re important for a number of reasons.

“Masters’ Games are inclusive, fun, friendly, and support fitness for people with no limitations around their age or ability. Regular events provide a goal for people to aim for and support their ongoing wellbeing. The athletes and their supporters also spend time and money in our district, which is great for our local economy” said Mr Millar.

The next event to be hosted at the Coastlands Aquatic Centre is the Swim Wellington Short Course Championships. The pool will be closed on Saturday 31 July from 12:15pm and from noon on Sunday 1 August 12noon (main pool closed all day).

More information at kapiticoast.govt.nz

