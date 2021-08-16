HRV announces sponsorship of Asthma Foundation

HRV announces sponsorship of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand



New Zealand’s leading home ventilation company HRV has today announced a sponsorship of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand (ARFNZ).

HRV’s sponsorship of ARFNZ will help the organisation work towards its goal of reducing respiratory related hospitalisations by 20% by 2025. Each year, approximately 86,000 hospital admission are attributed to respiratory disease.

HRV Group General Manager Helen Murchison says the sponsorship is a natural fit.

“Helping New Zealanders to create healthier homes is at the heart of what we do,” she says.

“HRV home ventilation delivers for people with asthma on two fronts: firstly, it filters out many common contaminants from the air before they enter the home. Most importantly, though, it brings in drier air from the roof space so stale, damp air gets pushed out.”

ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding agrees. “Damp, cold homes aren’t the only reason people suffer from asthma and other respiratory conditions, but they are a major contributor.

“We are thrilled to welcome HRV to our family of sponsors in the Friends of the Foundation programme. The Foundation is very much looking forward to working closely with the HRV team in what will be an exciting year ahead in working to achieve our goal of lower respiratory related hospitalisations..”

Asthma and Repiratory Foundation NZ fast facts:

Approximately 700,000 New Zealanders live with a form of respiratory disease

One in seven Kiwi kids have asthma

There are 26,000 children living with a respiratory disease in New Zealand

Each year, 86,000 hospital admissions are attributed to respiratory disease

Every year, approximately 586,000 estimated school days are lost because of respiratory related hospitalisations

