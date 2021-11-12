Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The 2021 NZ Podcast Awards Presented By rova Has Announced Its Inaugural Winners

Friday, 12 November 2021, 5:49 am
Press Release: NZ Podcast Awards

11 NOVEMBER, 2021

The 2021 NZ Podcast Awards Presented by rova has today announced its inaugural winners.

An esteemed pool of local and international judges have trawled through submissions from 170+ Kiwi podcasts, which came from 400+ nominations.

The rova Listeners’ Choice Award, won by indie podcast The Shit Show, received more than 17,000 votes in total from podcast fans across the country.

Richard North, Co-Founder of the NZ Podcast Awards, said: “We’ve been so impressed by the breadth and quality of the Kiwi podcasting scene. Our judges have had a really tough job choosing winners for each of the categories and it was an incredibly close call due to the high standard of entrants. The aim of the awards was to shine a light on the industry and reward all the hard work that podcasters put in. We’ve taken a lot of learnings from this first year and next year promises to be even bigger and better.”

“Judging for each category took into account a combination of judges’ scores (including points for entertainment value, audio quality, and more) as well as listenership and fan votes. In many categories, there was very little between the top five or six podcasts, which is a strong indicator of the high quality of podcasts being produced here in Aotearoa”

The Shit Show also took out Gold in the Acast Best Independent Podcast Award, winning a RØDE prize pack.

RNZ took out the Best Publisher Award, edging out Stuff and Rova for the Gold. RNZ’s hugely popular Black Sheep won Gold in both the True Crime and Culture & Arts categories.

iHeart (NZME) fared well in the radio crossover categories, winning multiple awards, including Best Comedy & Entertainment, Best News & Politics and Best Radio Podcast.

Mediworks/rova dominated the Maori and Pasifika Podcast or Host award, winning both gold and silver, whilst Stuff are represented by several excellent podcasts including One Hot Minute, Collapse and He’ll be Right. The Spinoff saw success with The Real Pod (Silver) and Business is Boring (Gold)

While the large radio networks gained plenty of recognition, independent podcasts delivered the majority of awards, with The Girls Uninterrupted, Get Flushed and The Provise Project all proving popular with judges and fan voters.

Well-known comedian Urzila Carlson also scored Gold in the Best New Podcast category, presented by Triton Digital, for That’s Enough Already!. Judges said: “There are some fantastic guests on this podcast, but the star of the show is 100% Urzila. Her laugh is infectious and her style is relatable to both guests and listeners.”

The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners of each award category, along with links to their podcasts and judges’ comments, are as follows:

Best Culture & Arts Podcast, presented by Triton Digital
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldBlack SheepRNZhttps://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/black-sheep“I love absolutely everything about this podcast! The story is so intriguing and engrossing. I'm going to hit play on all of the episodes this week. The audio, storytelling and research are all excellent. It's also a wonderful insight into some dark characters and periods in NZ history.”
SilverHe'll Be RightStuffhttps://interactives.stuff.co.nz/2021/01/hell-be-right-masculinity-podcast/“The approach taken with this topic is fascinating and the effort and thought that has gone into it makes it a very worthy candidate” 
BronzeResonate: 10 Years of Brooke Fraser's FlagSony Musichttps://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/resonate-10-years-of-brooke-frasers-flags-gpJF4AYzR7k/#podcast“This was such an enjoyable listen. The production quality is outstanding. Bravo”
Best Entertainment & Comedy Podcast, presented by rova
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
Gold

The Matt & Jerry

Show

iHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/211-the-hauraki-breakfast-with-28147412/“I could listen to these guys all day. Great flow and dynamic, they really make you feel like you’re in the room and in on everything”
SilverThe Real PodThe Spinoffhttps://play.acast.com/s/the-real-pod“Fun and easy to listen to. The hosts have a fantastic rapport and are really relatable”
BronzeMai Morning Crew Catch Up Podcastrova (Mediaworks)https://www.rova.nz/home/podcasts/mai-morning-crew-podcast.html“This podcast has great entertainment value and I really enjoyed their energy.” 
Best Sports Podcast
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldThe Fearless Podcast Powered by Puma - The Girls UninterruptedIndependenthttps://brodiekanemedia.com/project/the-fearless-podcast-powered-by-puma/“Such a powerful and relevant podcast. These stories need to be told and the Girls Uninterrupted team have done a fantastic job”
SilverThe Rock's Sporting Rumblerova (Mediaworks)https://www.rova.nz/home/podcasts/the-sporting-rumble.html“Love the energy and the calibre of guests shows that these guys are top of their game. Awesome content.”
BronzeThe AgendaiHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1049-the-agenda-30184388/“Fun and funny and the size of their audience reflects that”
Best News & Politics Podcast, presented by Digital Commons
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldHeather du Plessis-Allan DriveiHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/211-heather-du-plessis-allan-24837940/“Heather's "straight up" style is super refreshing. She holds power accountable but does it with humour and authenticity. Even though the format isn't totally original, it feels fresh. I'm a huge fan of this entry.”
SilverThe Mike Hosking BreakfastiHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/211-the-mike-hosking-breakfast-24837692/“Expert analysis but delivered in a clear and engaging format. Excellent”
BronzeNine to NoonRNZhttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/nine-to-noon/id174829950?mt=2“An ability to deal with tough and sensitive issues. Very strong entry”
*Best Technology Podcast, presented by Dot Social
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldThe 20 Degree PodcastIndependenthttps://oculusltd.co.nz/20degreepodcast/“These guys know their stuff! I like the very specific nature of this show. Niche practical podcasting.”

*No silver or bronze awards due to insufficient entries

Best Business Podcast, presented by Strategy
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldBusiness is BoringThe Spinoffhttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/business-is-boring/id1118188207“This is anything but boring. Really enjoyed the inspiring stories and angles” 
SilverNZ Everyday InvestorIndependentwww.nzeverydayinvestor.com“Useful & clearly defined angle, well executed, in a crowded podcast investment finance space”
BronzeGet FlushedIndependentwww.getflushed.online“Sanitary goodness! Clearly produced with diligence and extremely knowledgeable about the subject matter”
Best Maori or Pasifika Podcast or Host
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldMai Morning Crew Catch Up Podcastrova (Mediaworks)https://www.rova.nz/home/podcasts/mai-morning-crew-podcast.html“This podcast has great entertainment value and I really enjoyed their energy.” 
SilverTic-Heads with Uncle Tics & Randellrova (Mediaworks)https://www.rova.nz/home/podcasts/tic-heads-with-uncle-tics.html“So much good energy. Very up front and clear about their identity. They should be very proud”
BronzeThe Provise ProjectIndependenthttps://the-provise-project.simplecast.com/“This was an absolute delight to discover! Uniquely Kiwi, totally authentic and proudly independent. Great stuff!”
Best Podcast by a Kiwi Abroad, presented RNZ
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldThe Andy Rowe ShowIndependenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/sg/podcast/the-andy-rowe-show/id1538377700“The high calibre of guest and listenership demonstrates that this is a very popular podcast and Andy Rowe is doing New Zealanders proud abroad”
SilverTransformations with JayneIndependenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/transformations-with-jayne/id1351457375“One of the best things about podcasts is that they can be niche. This podcast serves it’s niche audience very well.”
BronzeLawyer on AirIndependenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/lawyer-on-air/id1553526783 “Great energy and interview style. Well produced and a good resource for people in the legal profession.”
Best International Podcast, presented by FlashFomo
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldEarth EclipsedIndependenthttps://eartheclipsed.com“Beautifully made with great audio craft on display.”
SilverBeyond the FeedIndependenthttps://linktr.ee/beyondthefeed“It does what it says on the tin and does it well.”
BronzeFunny People TalkingIndependenthttps://funnypeopletalking.com“Funny, fast, varied, very American! Good fun.”
Best Radio Podcast, presented by bluereef® Studio
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldHeather du Plessis-Allan DriveiHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/211-heather-du-plessis-allan-24837940/“Heather's "straight up" style is super refreshing. She holds power accountable but does it with humour and authenticity. Even though the format isn't totally original, it feels fresh. I'm a huge fan of this entry.”
SilverThe Matt & Jerry ShowiHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/211-the-hauraki-breakfast-with-28147412/“I could listen to these guys all day. Great flow and dynamic, they really make you feel like you’re in the room and in on everything”
BronzeAfternoons with Jesse MulliganRNZhttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/afternoons-with-jesse-mulligan/id175135505?mt=2“Engaging interview style and brings the listener along for the ride. Very strong entry”
Best Science & Environment Podcast
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldOur Changing WorldRNZhttps://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ourchangingworld/podcast“The host's and interviewees' passions clearly shine through and I loved how they made science relatable (great use of the banjo!).”
SilverOne Hot MinuteStuffwww.stuff.co.nz/onehotminute“So much to love about this show. Informative, engaging and expertly produced”
BronzeFight for the WildRNZhttps://www.rnz.co.nz/audio/player?audio_id=2018793166“Engaging storytelling from Dave Hansford, I found myself enthralled with NZ's nature and history. Very well produced too.”
Best True Crime Podcast
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldBlack SheepRNZhttps://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/black-sheep“I love absolutely everything about this podcast! The story is so intriguing and engrossing. I'm going to hit play on all of the episodes this week. The audio, storytelling and research are all excellent. It's also a wonderful insight into some dark characters and periods in NZ history.”
SilverA Moment in CrimeiHeart (NZME)https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1049-a-moment-in-crime-49194262/“Engaging and emotive content and produced with due care” 
BronzeCrimes NZRNZhttps://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/crimes-nz“Dealing with tough topics and asking the right questions in the right way. Well produced” 
Best New Podcast, presented by Triton Digital
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldThat's Enough Already!Independenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/thats-enough-already-with-urzila-carlson/id1553718256“There are some fantastic guests on this podcast, but the star of the show is 100% Urzila. Her laugh is infectious and her style is relatable to both guests and listeners.”
SilverHe'll Be RightStuffhttps://interactives.stuff.co.nz/2021/01/hell-be-right-masculinity-podcast/“The approach taken with this topic is fascinating and the effort and thought that has gone into it makes it very worthy” 
BronzeCollapseStuffhttps://interactives.stuff.co.nz/2021/02/ctv-building-collapse-christchurch-earthquake/“Fantastic series, also loved the notion that a wider story can be told through one building's demise”
Best Current Affairs Podcast
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldMediawatchRNZhttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/mediawatch/id208012372?mt=2“Excellent depth and diversity to the coverage and content creating an engaging listen.”
SilverSaturday MorningRNZhttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/saturday-morning/id175135787?mt=2“Enjoyed the hosts ability to build a relationship with guests and cover a breadth of topics” 
BronzeOne Hot MinuteStuffwww.stuff.co.nz/onehotminute“So much to love about this show. Informative, engaging and expertly produced”
Best Podcast Publisher
AwardPublisher
GoldRNZ
SilverStuff
BronzeMediaWorks / rova
Acast Best Independent Podcast
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldThe Shit ShowIndependenthttps://open.spotify.com/show/7DT0AT9GejKeCD4ppZ22ID?si=HLMEVaVMQm6GSVeo0i_Cfg&dl_branch=1“Absolutely loved the vibe of this show. Covering so many interesting topics in a relaxed manner and with no pretense. Go girls!” 
SilverThat's Enough Already!Independenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/thats-enough-already-with-urzila-carlson/id1553718256“There are some fantastic guests on this podcast, but the star of the show is 100% Urzila. Her laugh is infectious and her style is relatable to both guests and listeners.”
BronzeHistory of Aotearoa New Zealand PodcastIndependenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/history-of-aotearoa-new-zealand-podcast/id1448322129“Fun & interesting treatment of the subject matter, enthusiasm & passion consistently comes across in spades.”
rova Listeners' Choice Award
AwardPodcast NamePublisher or NetworkLink to PodcastJudges Comments
GoldThe Shit ShowIndependenthttps://open.spotify.com/show/7DT0AT9GejKeCD4ppZ22ID?si=HLMEVaVMQm6GSVeo0i_Cfg&dl_branch=1N/A
SilverMai Morning Crew Catch Up Podcastrova (Mediaworks)https://www.rova.nz/home/podcasts/mai-morning-crew-podcast.htmlN/A
BronzeThe Girls UninterruptedIndependenthttps://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/the-girls-uninterrupted/id1505689225N/A

