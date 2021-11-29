Dulux Colour Celebration Entries Open For The 36th Dulux Colour Awards®

Entries for the 36th Dulux Colour Awards are now open, and the prestigious annual programme is inviting design professionals to submit their most innovative projects demonstrating creative colour use in the built environment.

In categories spanning the interiors and exteriors of residential, commercial and public work, the submissions are judged by a panel of acclaimed industry experts who assess the design intent, degree of mastery and overall impact of colour in the built projects, as well as unbuilt, student-designed concepts.

Dulux Colour Specialist, Davina Harper says the awards programme provides an opportunity for design professionals in New Zealand and Australia to be recognised for their creativity and expertise.

“The degree to which architects and designers are utilising the transformative effect of colour increases each year and these awards highlight their understanding of colour as an integral design element.”

Dulux welcomes entries from a breadth of genres, no matter the scale or scope of work.

“It is a privilege for us to acknowledge and celebrate excellence in this field,” says Harper.

The Dulux Colour Awards is accepting entries until Monday 28 February 2022 across the following categories:

1. COMMERCIAL INTERIOR – WORKPLACE AND RETAIL

Interior paint finishes of any commercial or industrial building, e.g. offices, studios, factories, retail outlets, shopping centres.

2. COMMERCIAL INTERIOR – PUBLIC AND HOSPITALITY

Interior paint finishes of any commercial or industrial building e.g. community centres, museums, theatres, places of worship, cafes, restaurants, fitness centres, hotels, installations, event spaces, education and healthcare facilities.

3. COMMERCIAL AND MULTI-RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR

Exterior paint finishes of any commercial, industrial, educational facility or multi-residential development and/or apartment building.

4. RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR

Interior paint finishes of a private residence, including single and multi-residential.

5. SINGLE RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR

Exterior paint finishes of a private single residence.

6. STUDENT (YEARS 1 – 6)

Paint specification by architecture or interior design students who are currently undertaking or have recently completed (within the past 12 months) a course by a recognised university

or college.

Each major category winner will receive AUD$1,000 in prize money and winners of the Student category receiving AUD$500. Finalists will have the opportunity to be judged for the Grand Prix title.

• Grand Prix – New Zealand Entrants:

Best in show selected from New Zealand finalists in each category, excluding student category, will receive NZD $5,000.

• Grand Prix – Australian Entrants:

The best in show, selected from Australian category winners, excluding Student category, will receive AUD$5,000. Entries are encouraged from individuals, groups and partnerships, as well as those working in larger practices.

