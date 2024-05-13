Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Teachers Not Set Up To Succeed In Role, In Need Of More Support

Monday, 13 May 2024, 5:19 am
Press Release: Education Review Office

Teachers are the most important influences on student outcomes in schools. New research from the Education Review Office (ERO) has found that new teachers are not set up to succeed, despite the hard work of schools and new teachers themselves.

"Although almost all new teachers enjoy teaching, nearly two-thirds of principals say their new teachers are coming into the role unprepared," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"Concerningly, we have found that new teachers are not prepared in key areas that really matter. For example, over a third of teachers said they were not able to manage classroom behaviour when they started in the role and a third of new primary school teachers said they were unprepared to teach science."

ERO has found that teacher education is often not preparing new teachers for the role.

"We know that schools are working hard to support new teachers and they quickly learn on the job, but we need to ensure initial teacher education better prepares new teachers."

"We are particularly concerned that there is so much variation in the quality of teacher education across New Zealand. Some courses are setting up teachers well, but we need all courses to do this. ERO has found that over a quarter of new teachers say their teacher education was ineffective," says Ms Shinoda.

ERO is recommending that teacher education programmes are strengthened to link more closely to the knowledge and skills teachers need in the classroom. ERO found that new teachers who spend more time in the classroom during their education are more prepared and recommends expanding programmes with more in-classroom training.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We also need to attract our best and brightest into the teaching profession - we know that teachers who achieved Excellence in NCEA Level 3 are twice as likely to stay in teaching for five years or longer," says Ms Shinoda.

"It is therefore important to increase the status of the profession, as well as remove barriers to becoming a teacher including the cost and accessibility of initial teacher education."

To achieve the government’s ambition to raise student achievement, it is critical that our teaching workforce is well prepared and supported. The Minister of Education announced on 29 April that improving teacher training to develop the workforce of the future is a key priority.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Education Review Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 