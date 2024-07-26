Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Over 20,000 Turn Out To Experience Hanmer Springs Alpine Winter Festival

Friday, 26 July 2024, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Visit Hurunui

Spirits are high after the Hanmer Springs village lit up and came to life during the Hanmer Springs’ Alpine Winter Festival this year.

Over 20,000 people visited the village to enjoy school holiday fun during the 11-day event supported by local businesses around the area.

Executive General Manager of Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa Graeme Abbot says it was great to see Hanmer Springs buzzing with excitement.

(Photo/Supplied)

“The Alpine Winter Festival brings a magical atmosphere to our village. It’s been brilliant to see accommodation, restaurants and activities completely booked out, generating a real buzz for our region.”

“It’s a great winter boost for our local businesses. We have them to thank for such a successful festival after their support ensured the event went ahead.”

Visitors enjoyed various activities from glow-in-the-dark scavenger hunts to live music, a pie eating competition, quiz nights and night light mini golf.

Festivalgoers were invited to walk through mesmerising light displays and have a go at night-light TreeTop climbing, as well as mountain biking and an outdoor puzzle hunt for the more adventurous.

Those who were brave enough took their chance to plunge into an ice bath at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool and Amuri Ski Area had a fun family open day.

Hanmer Springs TOP 10 Holiday Park and A-Maze-N-Golf owner Jacqui Anderson says the high turnout after last year's cancellation was a well-deserved reward after a collective effort.

“We were so overwhelmed and humbled by the amount of people that visited us and supported us throughout the festival. It’s been a hard time for many businesses, so it was amazing to welcome so many people into the village and to see it so busy.”

Graeme Abbot is excited to see how the festival will continue to grow in the coming years.

“We’re committed to making the Alpine Winter Festival an annual event in the Hanmer Springs calendar.”

Planning is already underway for the 2025 Alpine Winter Festival from 28 June - 12 July.

