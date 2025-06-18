Pharmac Declines Inactive Medicine Applications

Pharmac has declined 48 inactive funding applications so that it is clearer what medicines are currently being considered for funding.

Director of Pharmaceuticals, Geraldine MacGibbon, says closing these applications is an important part of making sure Pharmac’s work is transparent and easy to understand.

“We want people to know which treatments we are actively considering for funding,” she says.

“We decline applications if other medicines for the same condition have already been funded, making the application irrelevant.

“We also decline them if we have received clinical advice that recommends against funding this medicine, or we’ve found out that the medicine is unable to be supplied in New Zealand.”

MacGibbon says that of the 56 applications assessed, 48 were declined, 1 was withdrawn by the supplier, and 7 remain active as a result of the consultation feedback.

“We’re grateful for the feedback we received. Listening to people’s personal experiences and perspectives helps us to understand the diverse health needs of our communities.

“I know that it can be disappointing to hear that a medicine is no longer being considered for funding. Declining an application now doesn’t prevent us from considering the medicine for funding in the future if new information is provided.

“Our team works hard to make sure the medicines that would benefit New Zealanders move through our processes as quickly as possible.”

Decision to decline inactive applications for the funding of some medicines: https://www.pharmac.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations-and-decisions/2025-06-decision-to-decline-inactive-applications-for-the-funding-of-some-medicines

